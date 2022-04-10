DALTON — Devin Lampron scored seven goals and notched six assists as the Warriors earned their second-straight win by double figures with a strong performance against the Tigers on Saturday morning.
Billy O'Neill and Jonah Smith each scored five times while Caden Padelford finished with one goal and five total points in the 22-8 victory. Rylan Padelford scored four times as Wahconah came one goal short of its season-high, which was a 23-goal performance at West Springfield.
Joe Massaro stopped 14 balls and South Hadley's eight goals were a season-low for the Wahconah defense.
The Warriors are riding a three game winning streak to start the season and are back on the road with a game at Amherst on Tuesday.
Mount Greylock girls 21, Granby 10
GRANBY — The Mount Greylock girls lacrosse team improved to 3-1 on the year with a season-high in goals at Granby on Friday night.
Sarah Palumbo led the charge with nine goals and an assist as the Mounties rolled to a victory over the Rams. Tessa Leveque scored five goals for Greylock while Lucy McWeeny netted a hat trick and dished two assists.
Lexi Polities had two goals and an assist while Zoe Armet had a goal and an assist. Ainsley Abel also found the back of the net for Greylock while Gabby Walz scored eight goals for Granby.
The Mounties will look for the third-straight win with a home game against Pope Francis next up on the schedule.
Wahconah 12, South Hadley 11
SOUTH HADLEY — The Warriors emerged victorious from a back-and-forth game against the Tigers over the weekend.
The game was knotted 6-6 at halftime. Claire Naef led the way with five goals, while Ava Massaro had four and Eva Eberwein three.
"The girls did a very nice job of managing the game and taking care of the ball at the end of the game," wrote coach Kathy Budaj. "We are growing each game and the improvement from everyone is amazing. We are a very new team and continuing to learn the game."
Budaj credited Phalyn Renderer's work in goal as the backbone to the win.