CHESHIRE — Emma Meczywor and Ashlyn Lesure split 10 goals evenly and their Hoosac Valley girls lacrosse team tore up Springfield Central on Wednesday.
The Hurricanes won 17-3 thanks to some quality ball movement and a 10-point day for facilitator Lauren Davis.
“We moved the ball beautifully down the field today — something we’ve worked on this week — which allowed us to use our speed,” said coach Molly Meczywor. “Lauren Davis was outstanding in creating offense. Overall, we had good team energy and a lot of small wins all over the field. Great team win.”
David sent out seven assists and found the back of the net three times herself. Meczywor added an assist to her five goals, and Jacinta Felix carded a hat trick as well.
The Hurricanes are back at it Friday at Berkshire Community College against Pittsfield High.
———
Goals — SC: Bruno 2, Hemingway; HV: Meczywor 5, Lesure 5, Felix 3, Davis 3, Charon, Mazzeo.
Assists — SC: Hemingway; HV: Davis 7, Meczywor, Charon, Mazzeo.
Saves — SC: Pridgen 8; HV: Whitely 2
Lee 9, Hampshire 8
WESTHAMPTON — The Wildcats battled back from a halftime deficit to win on the road Wednesday night.
Annette Boyko racked up five goals and a pair of assists, while Kelly Nicotra registered a hat trick.
Lee trailed its host 5-2 at the break, but won the closing 25 minutes 7-3 to upend the scoreboard and steal a victory.
Tessa Baldwin handed out three assists, while Sierra Backman locked down the crease after intermission and finished with 11 saves in goal.
———
Goals — L: Boyko 5, Nicotra 3, Macchi.
Assists — L: Baldwin 3, Boyko 2.
Saves — L: Beckman 11.
Mount Greylock 18, Pope Francis 6
SPRINGFIELD — The Mounties ran through Pope Francis on Monday night, getting five goals from Sarah Polumbo and five points from Zoe Armet.
Ainsley Abel added a hat trick, while Lucy McWeeny and Lexi Politis carded two goals and two assists each.
———
Goals — MG: Polumbo 5, Abel 3, Hughes 2, Armet 2, McWeeny 2, Politis 2, Pesche 2; PF: Griffin 3, Mason, Ondrik, Fitzgerald.
Assists — MG: Armet 3, Leveque 2, McWeeny 2, Politis 2, Abel; PF: Kenny.
Hoosac Valley boys 15, Springfield Central 0
CHESHIRE — Matt Tassone and Will Broadwell split time in net, but Springfield Central couldn't get by either one of them.
The Hurricanes were perfect defensively on five shots on goal, and got more than enough offense up and down the roster.
Luke Waterman led nine different goal scorers with five of his own, while Carson Meczywor doled out six assists to go with his two strikes. He also led the team with four ground balls. Zack Lillie added a pair of goals.