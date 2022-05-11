CHESHIRE — Carson Meczywor scored on five of his eight shots and the Hurricanes handled the Hornets 14-2 on Wednesday night.
Meczywor added four assists to his game-high five goals while Luke Waterman scored four goals.
Neil Brierly and Cam Taylor each scored twice as Hoosac Valley remained perfect, improving to 11-0 on the year.
Lucan McGrath and Sam McGrath each scored for McCann Tech.
The Hurricanes will travel to Smith Vocational on Friday, the Hornets (6-4) are off until Monday's trip to Lenox.
Lenox 16, Pittsfield 2
LENOX — Donny Bowler scored a game-high five goals as the Millionaires cruised to a win on Wednesday.
Captain Eddie Boyko, Federick Eustis, Shaler Larmon and Arthur Schwartz each scored two goals in the victory.
Larmon notched a game-high three assists and captain Finn Lenehan added two more. As a team, Lenox earned assists on 10 of its 16 goals.
The Millionaires (9-1) play at Monson on Friday. Pittsfield (3-7) will head to Granby on Friday.
———
Pittsfield 1 0 1 0 — 2
Lenox 5 5 4 2 — 16
Wahconah 21, Belchertown 2
DALTON — Jonah Smith set the tone with five goals as the Warriors ran through Belchertown on Wednesday.
Devin Lampron and Rylan Padelford each had seven points for Wahconah. Belchertown's Dax Morin closed with 13 saves in goal.
"A strong performance by the defense and our two face off players Noah Poirier and Owen Brennan," Wahconah coach Joe O'Neill wrote in an email. "Joe Massaro had a excellent day clearing the ball providing the offense plenty of opportunities in the transition game."
Wahconah (12-0) will play at Agawam on Friday.