LEE — Hoosac Valley spoiled Lee's senior day with a comeback victory over the Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon.
Lee led by four goals to begin the fourth quarter and the Hurricanes stormed back to take a 13-12 victory with the game-winning shot coming with 44 seconds left in regulation.
Lauren Davis scored seven of Hoosac's 13 goals and helped her teammates find the back of the net with two assists. Karyssa Charon, Ashlyn Lesure and Emma Meczywor each scored twice for the road team.
Goalie Emily Godfrey stopped six shots headed toward Hoosac's net.
Molly Macchi matched Davis with seven goals to help Lee take an early lead. Brianna Kelly scored three times. Tabor Paul and Abbey Boyd scored one goal a piece. Paul and Lizzy Sarnacki finished with one assist each.
Daylonna Deane made 11 saves in net for the Wildcats.