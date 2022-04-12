CHESHIRE — The Hurricanes broke open a tight game and unloaded on visiting Monson in the second half on Tuesday. Hoosac tore off 11 goals after intermission, leaving the Mustangs in the dust.
"The game was a tale of two halves," wrote coach Molly Meczywor in an email. "Our cuts weren't effective and our shots weren't placed very well in the first half, but our cuts, runs and placement of shots in the second half were outstanding. Returnees Alena Rehill, Sam Loholdt and Maryn Cappiello had a great ground game and created a great deal of offense for us. Monson goalie is a tremendous player and made fantastic saves all game."
First-year player Jacinta Felix racked up four goals and three assists, while Emma Meczywor had herself an eight-point day with five assists and a hat trick.
Ashlyn Lesure and Lauren Davis had two goals a piece, with Davis added three helpers. Kennedy Whitely made five saves to secure the win.
———
Monson 2 2 — 4
Hoosac 4 11 — 15
Goals — M: Chiacchia 3, Arventos; HV: Felix 4, Meczywor 3, Lesure 2, Davis 2, Loholdt, Mazzeo, Rehill, Charon.
Assists — HV: Meczywor 5, Davis 3, Felix 2, Lesure, Rehill.
Saves — M: Royce 20; HV: Whitely 5
Boys Lacrosse
McCann Tech 10, Pittsfield 5
PITTSFIELD — In a game played at Berkshire Community College, Pittsfield's Hunter Christman had 13 saves in his first-ever varsity game in goal. He kept the Generals in the contest, but they could not mount enough offense to beat visiting McCann Tech.
McCann goalie Clayton Cowdrey had one save.
Mitch Manning had three goals for PHS.
———
McCann Tech 1 3 5 1 — 10
Pittsfield 0 2 2 1 — 5
Goals — MT: Delisle 5, Parker 3, Knapp, #15; P: Manning 3, Lafrierri, Kastrinakis.
Assists — P: Giardina, Discoe.
Saves — MT: Cowdrey 1; P: Christman 13.
Wahconah 21, Amherst 5
AMHERST — Caden Padelford had a 10-point night and Wahconah took down Amherst on Tuesday.
Padelford had a hat trick and seven assists. Devin Lampron scored seven goals and Billy O'Neill had five to lead the way for the Warriors. Jonah Smith added two goals and three helpers.
Joe Massaro made four saves in goal for Wahconah.