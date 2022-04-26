CHESHIRE — The Hurricanes stayed hot for their second win in as many days, pounding Chicopee 16-4 on Monday in girls lacrosse action.
Emma Meczywor put up six goals in the winning effort, matching teammates Ashlyn Lesure and Lauren Davis with seven-point afternoons.
Lesure had five goals and Davis four. That would've been enough offense on its own, as Kennedy Whitely and the Hurricanes defense kept the Pacers largely out of the Hoosac Valley net.
"Offensively we did a fantastic job in placing shots and took advantage of defensive mismatches. Lauren Davis led things today through her ground ball work and finding gaps. Karyssa Charon was phenomenal on the draws again," wrote head coach Molly Meczywor in an email. "A rainy day, sloppy game led to a lot of ground work but we worked hard all over the field. Very proud of our effort today as every player contributed."
———
Goals — C: Blanchard 2, Bottesini, Placzek; HV: Meczywor 6, Lesure 5, Davis 4, Felix.
Assists — HV: Davis 3, Lesure 2, Meczywor, Felix, Harding, Gregory.
Saves — C: Pittsinger 10; HV: Whitely 4.
Pittsfield boys 10, Central 3
SPRINGFIELD — James Kastrinakis had the hot stick for PHS Tuesday night in a road win at Springfield Central.
The Generals got back in the win column by scoring four times in the opening period and finding the back of the Golden Eagles net at least once in each of the four quarters.
Kastrinakis scored three of Pittsfield's first-quarter goals and finished with seven tallies on the night.
Hunter Christman led the Generals defense with eight saves in net.