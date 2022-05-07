PITTSFIELD — Hoosac Valley boys lacrosse built out a big early lead and milked away a Friday night win over Pittsfield High.
The Hurricanes led 4-0 before Cam Bencivenga got the Generals on the board. That, however, proved to be the last offense produced by PHS on the night.
Carson Meczywor scored those first four goals for the Hurricanes and finished with seven tallies to go with a pair of assists.
Neil Brierly had four goals and two assists, while Luke Waterman handed out four helpers and scored once himself.
Kobe Valois, Owen Taylor and Aaron Bush had two-point games.
———
Pittsfield 1 0 0 0 — 1
Hoosac 7 8 1 1 — 17
Goals — P: Bencivenga; HV: Meczywor 7, Brierly 4, Waterman, O. Taylor, Rehill, Bush, Trumble, Valois.
Assists — HV: Waterman 4, Brierly 2, Meczywor 2, Valois, Lillie, O. Taylor, Bush.
Saves — P: Christman 9, Magner 2; HV: Tassone 7, Broadwell 2.
Mount Greylock girls 16, Chicopee Comp 4
CHICOPEE — The Mounties pulled away and pounded Chicopee Comp in the second half on Friday.
The Colts hung within 6-3 at halftime, and drew within 7-4 with 20 minutes left. From there, though, it was all Mount Greylock.
Ainsley Abel scored back-to-back goals and poured in five of her game-high eight markers over that closing 20-minute stretch.
Abel added an assist for nine points. Zoe Armet had the helping hands, racking up six assists to go with a pair of goals. Lucy McWeeny had three assists and a goal, while Tess Leveque notches a pair of each.
Addison Abel scored twice and Lexi Politis had two points.
———
Greylock 6 10 — 16
Chicopee 3 1 — 4
Goals — MG: Ai. Abel 8, Ad. Abel 2, Armet 2, Leveqye 2, McWeeny, Politis; CC: Orzechowski, Martineau, Wegrzyn, Fournier.
Assists — MG: Armet 6, McWeeny 3, Leveque 2, Politis, Ai. Abel; CC: Terratas.
Lenox boys 10, Saint Mary's 5
WESTFIELD — Passing was on point Thursday night when the Lenox boys had seven assists on 10 goals in a road win over the Saints.
Eddie Boyko scored four times and added an assist, while Frederick Eustis notched a hat trick. Ian Mack had two goals and an assist, while Donny Bowler sent out two helpers.
Finn Lenehan had a goal and an assist, but also led the way with nine ground balls. Boyko and Mack added seven ground balls each.
The Millionaires were money in the faceoff circle, winning 14 of 20 draws.