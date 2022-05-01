LEE — Brianna Kelly hat a hat trick and Annette Boyko racked up five points as the Wildcats bested visiting Pittsfield on Friday, 8-3.
Boyko had two goals and three helpers for the Lee girls lacrosse team. The hosts got nine saves from Sierra Beckman and her defense didn't allow a multi-goal scorer for the Generals.
Phoenix Lucido had a goal and an assist for Lee.
———
Goals — P: Potvin, Rostrinas, Steinman; L: Kelly 3, Boyko 2, Boyd, Nicotra, Lucido.
Assists — L: Boyko 3, Lucido.
Saves — P: n/a 6; L: Beckman 9.
Amherst 18, Hoosac Valley 13
CHESHIRE — After falling behind big early on, the Hoosac Valley girls battled back and gave visiting Amherst a game.
Amherst wound up with an 18-13 win on Friday evening.
"It was a tale of two halves," wrote coach Molly Meczywor. "We weren't our best in the first half, but played really well in the second half. I was very proud of how we responded. Kennedy Whitely had a fantastic game in the net. At half and after the game, we identified what we need to improve on. Great group of girls."
Whitely made 12 saves in the contest. Offensively, Hoosac had four girls with multiple points, led by Emma Meczywor's five goals and two assists. Karyssa Charon and Lauren Davis netted hat tricks as well.
———
Goals — A: Ireland 6, Siegel 4, J. Schilling 3, Como 2, Sadiq 2, A. Schilling; HV: Meczywor 5, Charon 3, Davis 3, Felix.
Assists — A: Siegel 2, J. Schilling; HV: Davis 2, Meczywor 2, Lesure 2, Felix, Charon.
Saves — A: Conrad 8; HV: Whitely 12.
Westfield 19, Wahconah girls 3
DALTON — The Warriors struggled to get much of anything going against visiting Westfield on Friday.
Senior Eva Eberwein, sophomore Nora Esko and freshman Dakota Casella each scored for Wahconah.
“Today the girls did a great job despite the score,” Wahconah coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “They played with intensity and did a nice job on defense against a quality team.
“Everyone gave their best effort and we continually improved throughout the game.”
Keeper Phalyn Renderer saved six shots in net and Wahconah will look to get back on track against Granby on Tuesday.