GRANBY — The newly-former Lenox boys varsity program picked up its first win this week, tripling up Granby on the road 15-4.
The Millionaires had seven different goal scorers and 10 different players register a point.
Midfielder Finian Lenehan was the high man with four goals and two assists, while attack Donny Bowler had a hat trick and an assist as well. Ian Mack led the way with 12 ground balls and notched two goals and two helpers to pack the stat sheet. Mack was also 4-0 in the face-off circle.
Of Lenox’s 15 goals, 13 were assisted on and the Millionaires were 16-7 on face-offs.
Jeffrey Larmon made four saves in net.
———
Goals — L: Lenehan 4, Bowler 3, Boyko 2, Stover 2, Mack 2, Gamberoni, Fairfield.
Assists — L: Boyd 3, Lenehan 2, Mack 2, Bowler, Boyko, Gamberoni, Oates, Pignatelli, Stover.
Saves — L: Larmon 4.
Mount Greylock 18, Mount Anthony 9
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Mounties went north of the border and doubled up Mount Anthony for their season’s first win.
Ainsley Abel and Sarah Polumbo led the way with eight and six goals, respectively, while Zoe Armet added a hat trick of of her own.
Greylock improved to 1-1.