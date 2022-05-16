MONSON — The Millionaires busted open a Friday night tilt with the Mustangs by racking up eight third-quarter goals.
Donny Bowler had four goals and four assists on the 18-6 win, while Shaler Larmon was the hot hand with five markers. Paul Naventi added four goals and five ground balls, and Eddie Boyko notched a hat trick.
Arthur Schwartz had a goal and four assists. Brady Mickle had five ground balls as well.
———
Lenox 4 4 8 2 — 18
Monson 1 1 2 2 — 6
Goals — LX: S. Larmon 5, Bowler 4, Naventi 4, Boyko 3 Mack 1, Schwartz 1.
Assists — LX: Bowler 4, Schwartz 4, Mack 2, Naventi 1, Stover 1, S. Larmon 1, Gamberoni 1.
Saves — LX: J. Larmon 7.
Girls Lacrosse
Wahconah 11, Belchertown 6
DALTON — The Warriors played a game and a half against Belchertown on Sunday, finishing off an overtime matchup from earlier in the season that was called for darkness.
In the regularly-scheduled contest, they got four goals from Paige Trager and ran with them to an 11-6 win.
Claire Naef added three goals and Eva Eberwein had a goal and four assists.
“Great turnaround game with a much better focus on a group effort,” wrote coach Kathy Budaj, after her team was blown out at Mount Anthony the day before. “Everyone wanted this game and their effort was intense.”
———
Goals — B: Pacunar 4, LePage 1, Wrone 1; W: Trager 4, C. Naef 3, Massaro 2, A. Naef 1, Eberwein 1
Assists — W: Eberwein 4, Massaro 1, Casella 1
Saves — B: Monteiro 10; W: Renderer 10, Williams 1.
Wahconah 13, Belchertown 12
DALTON — In the overtime continuation over the weekend, Wahconah pulled out a second victory over the Orioles.
The game was started on April 13, but finished on Sunday with Claire Naef and Eva Eberwein netting four goals a piece.
———
Goals — W: Eberwein 4, C. Naef 4, Esko 2, Trager 2, Casella 1; B: Pacunas 3, Magner 3, Wrone 3, Zaluga 1, Fillepelli 1, LePage 1.
Saves — W: Renderer 6.
Mount Anthony 21, Wahconah 0
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Warriors couldn’t get much going offensively in a road loss on Saturday.
Phalyn Renderer had five saves for Wahconah, while Mary Williams turned away three MAU shots in relief.