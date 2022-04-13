ian mack plays lacrosse

Lenox's Ian Mack charges past a Pittsfield opponent.

 MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — The Millionaires stayed red hot this week, winning big for the second time in two days on Wednesday.

Lenox stunned host Pittsfield early and finished out a 15-2 victory on the turf at Berkshire Community College.

On Wednesday evening at BCC, the Millionaires beat Pittsfield High 15-2.

The visitors led 10-0 at halftime and kept PHS off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter when James Kastrinakis broke through for a pair.

Danny Bowler, Eddie Boyko, Ian Mack and Frederick Eustis all registered hat tricks for the Millionaires. Mack tacked on a pair of assists for a five-point day.

———
Lenox 5 5 2 3 — 15
Pittsfield 0 0 0 2 — 2
Goals — LX: Mack 3, Bowler 3, Boyko 3, Eustis 3, Boyd, Lenehan, Trask; P: Kastrinakis 2.
Assists — LX: Mack 2, Boyko, Gamberoni; P: Bencivenga.
Saves — LX: J. Larmon; P: LaFrierri.

Lenox 14, Springfield Central 2

SPRINGFIELD — Eddie Boyko had a monster day for the Millionaires, scoring four times, helping on three more goals and gobbling up 11 ground balls in a road win at Central.

Boyko was also 7 of 10 in the faceoff circle.

Lenox also got a hat trick from Ian Mack and a five-point afternoon from Finn Lenehan.

———
Goals — LX: Boyko 4, Mack 3, Bowler 2, Gamberoni 2, Lenehan 2, Stover.
Assists — LX: Lenehan 3, Boyko 3, Mack, Boyd.
Saves — LX: J. Larmon 3.