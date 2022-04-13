PITTSFIELD — The Millionaires stayed red hot this week, winning big for the second time in two days on Wednesday.
Lenox stunned host Pittsfield early and finished out a 15-2 victory on the turf at Berkshire Community College.
Pittsfield's James Kastrinakis winds up for a shot on net against Harper Jaehnig and the Lenox defense.
Lenox's Luke Gamberoni tries to hold off Cam Bencivenga of Pittsfield while going for a ground ball.
Lenox's Eddie Boyko fires a shot in on the Pittsfield goalie.
Pittsfield defender Cam McKillop battles between two Lenox players on Wednesday at BCC.
Lenox's Ethan Fairfield absorbs a hit from a Pittsfield defender.
Lenox's Ian Mack charges past a Pittsfield opponent.
Pittsfield's James Kastrinakis levels a hit on Lenox's Brady Mickle.
Lenox's Frederick Eustis wraps around the Pittsfield net before scoring a goal in the first half on Wednesday.
Pittsfield's Mitchell Manning works his way into the attack zone at BCC.
Pittsfield boys lacrosse took on Lenox Wednesday night at Berkshire Community College.
The visitors led 10-0 at halftime and kept PHS off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter when James Kastrinakis broke through for a pair.
Danny Bowler, Eddie Boyko, Ian Mack and Frederick Eustis all registered hat tricks for the Millionaires. Mack tacked on a pair of assists for a five-point day.
———
Lenox 5 5 2 3 — 15
Pittsfield 0 0 0 2 — 2
Goals — LX: Mack 3, Bowler 3, Boyko 3, Eustis 3, Boyd, Lenehan, Trask; P: Kastrinakis 2.
Assists — LX: Mack 2, Boyko, Gamberoni; P: Bencivenga.
Saves — LX: J. Larmon; P: LaFrierri.
Lenox 14, Springfield Central 2
SPRINGFIELD — Eddie Boyko had a monster day for the Millionaires, scoring four times, helping on three more goals and gobbling up 11 ground balls in a road win at Central.
Boyko was also 7 of 10 in the faceoff circle.
Lenox also got a hat trick from Ian Mack and a five-point afternoon from Finn Lenehan.
———
Goals — LX: Boyko 4, Mack 3, Bowler 2, Gamberoni 2, Lenehan 2, Stover.
Assists — LX: Lenehan 3, Boyko 3, Mack, Boyd.
Saves — LX: J. Larmon 3.