Ian Mack tries to work around Cam Taylor

Lenox's Ian Mack earned a team-high three assists in Wednesday's win at Chicopee Comp. 

 JAKE MENDEL — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTHAMPTON — The Millionaires returned from Wednesday's out-of-county road trip with a big 16-3 win over Smith Vocational on Wednesday afternoon. 

Luke Gamberoni, Shaler Larmon and Finn Lenehan scored at will as each earned a hat trick in the win. Ian Mack spread the love with a team-high three assists as Lenox broke out to an 8-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In net, keeper Jeffrey Larmon had six saves compared to just three goals allowed for the Millionaires. 

At 11-1 on the year, Lenox has just three games left before diving into postseason play. The Millionaires will host Granby at 5 p.m. later today. 

Mount Anthony 20, Hoosac Valley 4

CHESHIRE — Mount Anthony made the trip to Cheshire and left with a big win on Wednesday.

Emma Meczywor scored her 100th goal for the Hurricanes while Jacinta Felix led the team with a pair of goals.

“Mount Anthony was the better team today,” Hoosac coach Molly Meczywor said, “speed, skill-wise and in their transition. It was a great opportunity for us to recognize what we need to work on moving into the postseason.”