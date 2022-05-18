NORTHAMPTON — The Millionaires returned from Wednesday's out-of-county road trip with a big 16-3 win over Smith Vocational on Wednesday afternoon.
Luke Gamberoni, Shaler Larmon and Finn Lenehan scored at will as each earned a hat trick in the win. Ian Mack spread the love with a team-high three assists as Lenox broke out to an 8-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In net, keeper Jeffrey Larmon had six saves compared to just three goals allowed for the Millionaires.
At 11-1 on the year, Lenox has just three games left before diving into postseason play. The Millionaires will host Granby at 5 p.m. later today.
Mount Anthony 20, Hoosac Valley 4
CHESHIRE — Mount Anthony made the trip to Cheshire and left with a big win on Wednesday.
Emma Meczywor scored her 100th goal for the Hurricanes while Jacinta Felix led the team with a pair of goals.
“Mount Anthony was the better team today,” Hoosac coach Molly Meczywor said, “speed, skill-wise and in their transition. It was a great opportunity for us to recognize what we need to work on moving into the postseason.”