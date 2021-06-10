CHESHIRE — The Hurricanes picked up their second win in as many days as they defeated the Generals 9-6 on Thursday.
Emma Meczywor finished with a hat trick and then some, leading the way for Hoosac Valley with four goals and an assist. Karyssa Charon and Lauren Davis each scored twice and had an assist in their stat line.
"It was tough to get going today after an emotional win yesterday at Lee," coach Molly Meczywor wrote in an email. "But proud of the kids for finding ways to create offense. Mallory Mazzeo was stellar on defense and created a great deal of offense for us. Also extremely proud of this young team for exceeding season goals."
Ashlyn Lesure scored, Mazzeo and Kylee Legg each earned assists to round-out Hoosac's offensive-output on the day. Meanwhile, Hurricane goalie Emily Godfrey saved six shots in net.
Pittsfield's Ashley Armstrong matched Emma Meczywor with four goals, Savannah Gervais and Riley Steinman each scored for the Generals. In net, Hannah Kickery rejected 10 shots in Pittsfield's zone.
Wahconah 14, Lee 1
LEE — The Warriors pounced early, jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back against the Wildcats.
Jilly Cote led all scorers with four goals and two assists atop the Wahconah stat sheet. She now has 105 goals in her career. Kaeli Talora scored three times and Kya Candilore, Hannah Bowlby and Norah Esko all scored two goals. Meanwhile, Chloe Accardi netted one goal and added two assists.
Sydney Smith made five saves inside the Wahconah net. Lee's goal game from Brianna Kelly and keeper Daylonna Deane had six saves for the Wildcats.