WESTFIELD — The Millionaires are undefeated in their new uniforms after handling St. Mary's 10-6 on Thursday.
Eddie Boyko led the march with a game-high four goals while Fred Eustis added in a hat trick.
In the net, Jeffrey Larmon stopped nine saves for the Wildcats.
The win pushed Lee to 7-1 on the year. The Wildcats will complete a home-and-home series with St. Mary's later today.
———
Lenox 3 3 3 1 — 10
St. Mary's 2 0 2 2 — 6
Wahconah boys 17, Agawam 3
DALTON — Billy O'Neill joined the 200-career point club with six goals and four assists against Agawam on Thursday afternoon.
Caden Padelford added another five goals and seven assists as Wahconah improved to 11-0 on the year.
Rylan Padelford added a pair of goals and assists, Devin Lampron scored two goals in the win.
The Warriors will host Longmeadow on Saturday.
Hoosac Valley boys 15, Springfield Central 0
CHESHIRE — Matt Tassone and Will Broadwell split time in net, but Springfield Central couldn't get by either one of them on Wednesday.
The Hurricanes were perfect defensively on five shots on goal, and got more than enough offense up and down the roster.
Luke Waterman led nine different goal scorers with five of his own, while Carson Meczywor doled out six assists to go with his two strikes. He also led the team with four ground balls. Zack Lillie added a pair of goals.