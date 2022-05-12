PITTSFIELD — Alyssa Potvin, Britain Sadowy, Alicia Houle and Juliana Kastrinakis each netted three goals as the Generals couldn't miss in a 14-4 win against Springfield Central.
"Our offense came together, but the key was our defense," Pittsfield coach Kim Madden wrote in an email, "it was stellar."
Riley Steinman added a goal for Pittsfield, which will travel to Springfield Central on Monday.
Hoosac Valley girls 17, Hampshire 9
CHEHSIRE — Ashlyn Lesure scored seven times as the Hurricanes earned their fifth-straight win.
Lauren Davis shared the love with a game-high four assists while Lesure added in three more.
Emma Meczywor had little issue finding the back of the net, scoring six times while dishing two assists.
"Our game on the circle was outstanding," Hoosac coach Molly Meczywor wrote in an email. "Our defense played their best game yet and we finally put two halves together.
"This was a great team win and we saw growth all over the field. Proud week all around."
Hoosac's keeper, Kennedy Whitely, stopped eight Hampshire shots as the Hurricanes improved to 11-1 on the year.
Hoosac is off until Monday, when it will hit the road to play the same Hampshire squad.