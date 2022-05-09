CHICOPEE — The Pittsfield High girls lacrosse team survived a nail-biter late last week on the road at Chicopee, pulling out its first win of the season.
The Generals led by one at halftime and held on to close out the Pacers 7-6.
While PHS led 4-3 at the break, things didn't start out so hot. Chicopee scored twice in the opening five minutes and led 3-0 before Britain Sadowy got the visitors on the board with a goal at 9 minutes, 22 seconds of the first half.
Alicia Houle followed up with back-to-back strikes to knot the game up. Then, with 1:41 till halftime, Riley Steinman plunged in for the go-ahead goal.
PHS held the 4-3 lead until eight minutes into the second stanza when Juliana Kastrinakis gave some breathing room, and Alyssa Potvin made it a three-goal game.
The Pacers scored twice to get back within one, but Steinman's second tally with 6:35 left put the game out of reach and helped send Pittsfield home with a W.
———
Goals — P: Steinman 2, Houle 2, Potvin, Kastrinakis, Sadowy; C: Avery 3, Bre, Angelina, Paige.
Assists — C: Angelina.
Mount Greylock 10, Mount Anthony 4
WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock got four goals and three assists from Ainsley Abel and a hat trick by senior captain Tessa Leveque to power by Mount Anthony over the weekend.
Christy Rech returned to the net and made eight saves as the Mounties held the Patriots to just four goals.
Offensively, the Mounties had seven assists on 10 goals, with Lexi Politis sending out a pair.
Christy Rech: 8 saves
———
Goals — MA: Kipp 2, Harrington, Altland; MG: Abel 4, Leveque 3, McWeeny, Armet, Hughes.
Assists — MA: Elmer; MG: Abel 3, Politis 2, Armet, Hughes.
Saves — MA: n/a; MG: Rech 8.
Wahconah girls 17, Granby 7
DALTON — Claire Naef poured in eight goals over the weekend, catapulting Wahconah by Granby.
She added on assist, as the Warriors had six helpers in the game.
"Fantastic all-around effort by all," wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email. "The girls did a great job of causing turnovers which led to goals. Our defense did a great job and continues to grow. Our offense was patient and we had some very nice plays."
Ava Massaro added four goals and two assists, while Eva Eberwein notched three goals and three assists.
"The girls are doing a nice job of reading the situations in the game and taking advantage of opportunities," wrote Budaj.