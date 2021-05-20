LEE — The Generals did just enough to pull out a win against the Wildcats on Thursday afternoon.
The Pittsfield girls lacrosse team received five goals from Leighana Williamson in a 9-8 win over Lee.
Sydney Hover scored twice and Hannah Kickery saved eight shots in goal for Pittsfield.
Tabor Paul led Lee's offense with four goals. The Wildcats cut Pittsfield's lead to one with three minutes remaining, but couldn't find the back of the net for the game-tying goal.
Abbey Boyd had one goal and two assists for Lee and keepers Elenor Kropke and Daylonna Deane combined for six saves.