WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock girls lacrosse team is headed to the PVIAC Western Massachusetts Class C championship game on the shoulders of a strong performance against Pope Francis on Tuesday.
Sarah Palumbo was on fire with six goals, while Phoebe Hughes and Ainsley Abel each found the back of the net five times in the 18-6 win.
Zoe Armet assisted on two goals, Lucy McWeeny and Tess Leveque each scored once. Greylock keepers Christy Rech and Tiegan Brady combined to stop five of 11 shots.
Mount Greylock will now set its sights on No. 2 Granby in the Class C title game. Granby handled the Hoosac Valley Hurricanes 20-8 in the first round of the tournament.
A date, time and location for the title game were not available at press deadline.
Lenox boys 11, St. Mary's 3
LENOX — The Millionaires are headed to the PVIAC Western Mass. Class C title game after handling St. Mary's on Tuesday afternoon.
The top-seeded Millionaires will play No. 2 McCann Tech in the title match. The Millionaires handled the Hornets twice in the regular season, winning 7-4 on April 21 and 7-3 on May 21.
A time and date for the championship bout were not available at press deadline.
McCann Tech boys 12, Monson 5
NORTH ADAMS — The Hornets earned a home game to start the PVIAC Western Mass. Class C tournament and didn't waste the opportunity, kicking Monson to the curb with a big win on Tuesday.
The red-hot Hornets storm into the title match after winning nine of the last 11 games.
Granby 20, Hoosac Valley girls 8
GRANBY — The Hurricanes were eliminated from the PVIAC tournament on the road Tuesday. No further details were available by press deadline.
East Longmeadow 22, Wahconah girls 5
EAST LONGMEADOW — The Warriors were eliminated from the PVIAC tournament on the road Tuesday. No further details were available by press deadline.
Mount Greylock girls 17, Belchertown 2
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock girls lacrosse team closed the regular season with a big win over the Orioles on Monday.
Zoe Armet and Phoebe Hughes each netted three goals in a big win over Belchertown.
Armet added three assists and Sarah Palumbo was Greylock's top scorer in the win, netting six goals while Tessa Leveque added two more.
Neither of Greylock's goalies gave an inch in the net. Christy Rech saved three of four shots, while Tiegan Brady stopped two of three shots sent her way.
The Mounties end the regular season with wins in eight of the last nine games and an overall record of 13-3.