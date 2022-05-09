DALTON — Rylan Padelford joined the 100-point club at Wahconah during a home win over Amherst, and he had plenty of help doing it.
Padelford had a team-high six assists in a 26-7 victory on Monday night. He added two goals for eight points.
Caden Padelford had a 10-point night, scoring six goals. Devin Lampron led the way offensively with eight goals. Billy O'Neill added three goals and three assists.
The Warriors were untouchable in the faceoff circle. Noah Poirier was 17 of 20 on draws, while Owen Brennan lost just one of his 11 tries.
———
Goals — W: Lampron 8, C. Padelford 6, Thomas 4, O'Neill 3, R. Padelford 2, Astore, Howard, J. Smith.
Assists — W: R. Padelford 6, C. Padelford 4, O'Neill 3, Lampron, Howard, J. Smith.
Saves — W: Massaro 1, B. Smith 8, Schneider 4.
Lenox boys 18, Springfield Central 1
LENOX — The Millionaires had 12 assists on 18 goals in a runaway win over Central on Monday.
The Golden Eagles got one in the first quarter before Jeffrey Larmon and his defense locked down the home net.
In the meantime, Shaler Larmon erupted for six goals and two assists. Captain Eddie Boyko and Donny Bowler added hat tricks of their own, with Bowler doling out two assists. Frederick Eustis had a four-point day as well, and picked up a team-high seven ground balls.
———
Central 1 0 0 0 — 1
Lenox 6 5 5 2 — 18
Goals — LX: S. Larmon 6, Boyko 3, Bowler 3, Eustis, Stover, Mack, Lenehan, Gamberoni.
Assists — LX: Bowler 2, Eustis 2, Gamberoni 2, S. Larmon 2, Lenehan 2, Mack, Schwartz.
Saves — LX: J. Larmon 5.
Hoosac Valley girls 19, Springfield Central 4
SPRINGFIELD — The Hurricanes brought nearly 20 goals with them on the road to Central on Monday afternoon.
Lauren Davis and Jacinta Felix poured in five goals each, with Davis adding three assists, and Hoosac Valley didn't relent.
"We moved the ball beautifully today with lots of off-ball runs," wrote coach Molly Meczywor in an email. "Kennedy Whitely, in goal, continues to improve. Defensive communication was outstanding."
Whitely made five saves. Emma Meczywor netted four goals, while Ashlyn Lesure matched Davis with an eight-point night, doling out five assists and scoring a hat trick.