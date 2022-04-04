MONSON — One game, one win for the Hoosac Valley girls' lacrosse team.
Karyssa Charon had six goals and two assists for the Hurricanes as they rolled to a 18-6 over Monson on Monday. Emma Meczywor and Ashlyn Lesure each added a hat trick.
"We are excited to have picked up our first win," Hoosac coach Molly Meczywor wrote in an email. "We were a little rusty in areas, but used the experience of Karyssa Charon, Ashlyn Lesure and Emma Meczywor to keep possession and gain momentum. New keeper Kennedy Whitley showed a great deal of promise in net."
Hoosac had 21 shots on goal to 12 for Monson.
———
Goals — HV: Karyssa Charon 6, Emma Meczywor 3, Ashlyn Lesure 3, Sam Loholdt 2, Alena Rehill, Jazmin Gregory, Jacinta Felix, Mallory Mazzeo; M: Nevaeh Chiacchia 3, Emily Lebel, Emily Arventos, Haley Arventos.
Assists — HV: Charon 2, Loholdt 2, Felix 2, Meczywor, Lesure.
Saves — HV: Kennedy Whitley 8.
West Springfield 19, Wahconah 3
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Wahconah came into the game off a Friday 9-2 win over Chicopee Comp. A second road game was a rough one for the Warriors.
Ava Masiero had the only three goals for the Warriors. Phalyn Renderer had 10 saves for Wahconah.
Wahconah girls 9, Chicopee Comp 2
CHICOPEE — Wahconah got three hat tricks from three different players to open the season with a bang over the weekend.
The Warriors led 6-1 at halftime and finished off the Colts from there.
"Great first game," wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email. "The girls kept improving as the game went along and seemed to get into a nice groove. The newer players were able to get involved and get their feet wet. Fantastic overall effort by all."
Eva Eberwein had a four-point day, scoring three goals and adding an assist. Claire Naef and Ava Massaro also tallied hat tricks with three goals a piece.
———
Wahconah 6 3 — 9
Comp 1 1 — 3
Goals — W: Naef 3, Eberwein 3, Massaro 3.
Assists — W: Eberwein, Trager.
Saves — W: Renderer 4.
Wahconah boys 17, Pope Francis 13
SPRINGFIELD — Caden Padelford had nine points and Devin Lampron racked up six goals as the Warriors opened their spring season with a high-scoring win over the weekend at Pope Francis.
Padelford had five goals and four assists, while Lampron added a pair of helpers as well. Billy O'Neil and Rylynn Padelford each collected a hat trick as well.
It was actually a slow start for Wahconah, which trailed 4-1 after the first quarter.
Joe Massaro made three saves in the fourth quarter to help preserve the comeback win.