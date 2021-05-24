NORTHAMPTON — Wahconah boys coach Joe O'Neil made quite an impression in his old stomping grounds on Saturday.
The Warriors went to Northampton and handed the Blue Devils a 27-7 defeat.
"For me this was a return home. I grew up in Northampton, played my high school lacrosse at Northampton and had my first coaching job as the JV coach in 2001-02, the coach I faced today was my head coach as a freshman," O'Neil wrote in an email. "I have a lot of personal history with the Northampton program and my boys knew that and performed better than expected."
Wahconah got six goals and an assist from Ernie Lampron, while Caden Padelford had four goals and seven assists and Billy O'Neil four goals and five assists. That starting attack unit accounted for 27 points on Saturday.
It was an all-around onslaught for the Warriors, though, and Devin Lampron went for five goals and an assist, Jonah Smith had a hat trick and Ryan Padelford notched a pair of goals and four assists.
Jon Howard and Nick Astore scored the remaining goals, Astore's sheet adding an assist. Logan Newsome, Aidan Wesley and Noah Poirer also had assists.
Bryce Smith and Joe Massaro split time in net, with Massaro making two saves.
Yano Porter had a hat trick for Northampton.
Northampton girls 13, Wahconah 4
NORTHAMPTON — The Wahconah girls didn't have quite as much luck leaving Berkshire County for the first time, dropping their second game of the weekend after a 9-8 loss at Mount Greylock on Friday.
"Two tough games in a row," wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email. "The heat definitely was a factor for us. Our passing was not crisp today which led to turnovers that they were able to capitalize on. We struggled on our 8-meter free positions, going 1 of 6 which did not help."
Wahconah got all four goals from Jilly Cote, with Hannah Bowlby assisting on one of the strikes, but that was all the offense it could muster.
"We were getting shots off and their goalie had eight saves," Budaj continued. "We are doing a lot of the right things for sure. We just could not put it all together today against a tough team."
Sydney Smith made 11 saves to keep the Warriors alive.