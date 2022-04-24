UPTON — The Wahconah boys lacrosse team continued barnstorming across the state on Saturday with a long road trip to Nipmuc.
The two-hour trip back was a breeze though, after the Warriors dispatched their hosts 20-11.
Billy O'Neill had the hot stick for Wahconah, racking up seven goals and an assist. Caden Padelford added five goals and two assists, while Jonah Smith tallied three goals and four assists. Devin Lamron had a hat trick as well.
In net, Joe Massaro made 20 saves.
Wahconah had its home opener postponed last Tuesday due to weather, yet the Warriors are now 7-0 and on the road for an eighth straight game on Tuesday at Northampton.
———
Goals — W: O'Neill 7, C. Padelford 5, Lampron 3, Smith 3, Noyes, R. Padelford.
Assists — W: R. Padelford 5, Smith 4, C. Padelford 2, Casella, Poirier, Howard, Astore.
Saves — W: Massaro 20.
Mount Greylock girls 19, Belchertown 4
BELCHERTOWN — Christy Rech stopped seven of the 10 shots she faced in the Mount Greylock net, and her offense took care of the rest.
The Mounties blasted host Belchertown, getting a nine-goal performance from Sarah Polumbo. Zoe Armet and Ainsley Abel collected hat tricks as well, while Lexi Politis dished out three assists.
Lucy McWeeny had two goals and an assist. Polumbo added eight draw controls.