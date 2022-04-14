BELCHERTOWN — Billy O'Neill and Devin Lampron each scored five times as the Wahconah boys lacrosse team reached 20 goals for the fourth-straight game.
Caden Padelford scored four times and earned six assists as the Warriors handled Belchertown 20-1 on Thursday evening.
Rylan Padelford scored three times while Lampron and O'Neill each assisted on three goals.
Owen Brennan won 14 of 24 faceoffs in the win as Wahconah improves to 5-0 on the year.
Hoosac Valley girls 13, Pittsfield 2
CHESHIRE — Emma Meczywor and Lauren Davis combined for nine goals as the Hurricanes stormed past the Generals.
Meczywor scored a game-high five goals and added two assists. Davis scored four goals with a game-high three assists.
"Lauren Davis did a fantastic job moving the ball and providing fantastic passes on cuts," Hoosac coach Molly Meczywor wrote in an email. "Karyssa Charon continues to do a wonderful job on winning draws, allowing us to move to offense quickly. Overall, a little sloppy but offensively and defensively we did our jobs to earn the win."
Jacinta Felix and Charon each scored twice as Hoosac (3-0) outshot the Generals 25-5. Madeline Rowling and Ashley Smith each scored while Hannah Kickery stopped 14 shots in Pittsfield's net.
Hoosac Valley will host Lee on April 22 and Pittsfield hosts Chicopee at Berkshire Community College later today.