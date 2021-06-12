DALTON — Ernie Lampron scored his 100th career point for the Wahconah Warriors against Pittsfield on Saturday afternoon. Devin Lampron, Ernie's brother, earned an assist on the goal as the Warriors cruised to a 17-2 victory over the Generals.
Ernie Lampron connected on five of his 10 shots to lead Wahconah's scoring attack. Logan Newsome found the back of the net three times and was a shot creator with three assists.
Caden Padelford and Jonah Smith each scored twice. Billy O'Neill had three dimes and Austin Ovletrea added another two assists.
Devin Lampron, Rylan Padelford, Jon Render, Trey Massaro and Skye Patti all added one goal to the scoreboard. Bryce Smith and Joe Massaro combined for five saves in Wahconah's net.
Seamus Hayes and Bryson Jezewski each scored for Pittsfield.