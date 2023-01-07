Touring the incredible revitalized Lake Placid ahead of FISU World University Games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — It was an unassuming room, maybe 25 feet by 25 feet, tucked off a long hallway painted a standard white.
Inside, there was a trash barrel dead center, and the floor was scattered with loose clothes spilling out of duffel bags. The wall was lined with wooden cubbies, dotted with hockey sticks and a couple bottles of Pink Whitney vodka.
“The guys out there now are air traffic controllers, they play a weekly game,” Chadd Cassidy told us.
Cassidy is the general manager of the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, which includes the 1932 Jack Shea Arena and, of course, what is now referred to as the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena.
Outside that nondescript locker room No. 5, there’s a plaque bearing Brooks’ likeness and the speech you may know best from Kurt Russell’s performance in the 2004 film Miracle.
The locker room itself doesn’t appear as anything special, and definitely doesn’t look like the Hollywood version, but there’s something truly special about it all the same. That’s a case you could also make for this small village in the Adirondack Mountains, roughly the size of Stockbridge.
“There’s an aura,” is how Sarah Donatello put it, after we walked down a cylindrical metal tunnel from the Olympic Center building and out onto the James C. Sheffield Olympic Skating Rink. Standing before us was a long oval ice track where speedskating events were held during the ‘32 and ‘80 Olympic Games
The Center will serve as a hub for this month’s FISU World University Games, a kind of collegiate Olympics, since the rest of the world doesn’t play under our NCAA umbrella.
Donatello, a Lake Placid native, is the publications coordinator for the 2023 FISU Games. Word reached The Eagle earlier this winter that a revitalized Lake Placid was ready to reintroduce itself to the winter sports world, and the XXX World Universiade, which runs Jan. 12 to 22, is something of a grand reopening.
The FISU Games were also held in Lake Placid in 1972, leading to the obvious question; Could this be a stress test for a run at hosting a future Olympic Games? That, however, is an inquiry for later.
For now, we walked around the corner, back toward the arena entrance. I noted, the outdoor oval — which allows the general public to try speed skating and is open for regular skating as well — is essentially the front yard for Lake Placid High School (which graduated 51 students in the Class of 2022)
“It’s all here,” Cassidy said. “One of my neighbors was in the Olympics as a cross-country skier, and on the other side was a two-time speed skating medalist.”
Back inside, one whole wall is taken up by the scoreboard from that night on Feb. 22, 1980. USA 4, URS 3. The opposite wall features a glass entryway into the completely overhauled Lake Placid Olympic Museum, which reopened to the public on Dec. 8, 2022.
Inside is an ode to local Olympians, including a name familiar to those in Berkshire County. Chris Mazdzer calls Saranac Lake home, but the four-time Olympian and 2018 luge silver medalist was born in Pittsfield.
Beyond that wall is a virtual bobsled experience, along with countless stories and pieces of memorabilia.
There’s past uniforms, torches and pins on exhibit, and of course a display from the hockey team. A goalie net, along with Jim Craig’s pads, skates, stick and glove, Mark Pavelich’s warmups and Mike Eruzione’s elbow pads. There’s a video section with Brooks’ other speech, the Willy Wonka one, and all of this is just scratching the surface of my 24 hours in Lake Placid.
Donatello, who returned home after graduating UNH in May, said growing up there, trying anything was right at the tips of her fingers.
And while a three-hour drive isn’t quite the tips of our fingers here in Berkshire County, Lake Placid is a weekend wonderland for the winter adventure.
———
The first “woah” moment happened after I got lost.
I misread the itinerary and followed my GPS down an uninhabited street, past a Do Not Enter sign and pulled into an empty parking lot at the end of a dirt road. Before dialing Donatello for directions, I spotted them.
Twin towers jutting sharply up and across the horizon. Sunset would come later, but it was one of the many moments where I stopped to breathe and ask, “where am I?”
I had arrived in Lake Placid earlier that Monday afternoon to tour the renovated and revitalized Mount Van Hoevenberg base lodge area.
From Van Hoevenberg, which is the hub of cross-country skiing, biathlon, skeleton, bobsled and other winter sports, the next stop was the Olympic Ski Jumping Complex.
The drive was brief and tree-lined. In fact, maybe the first “woah” I let out was when those trees peeled away to reveal a glimpse of the jump towers in the distance. Anyway, I accidentally skipped ahead a stop and drove to the base of the towers instead of the base lodge of the complex, from which visitors can eat, drink, shop and witness ski jumpers and aerialists soaring through the upstate New York air.
There is also a Sky Ride gondola that will transport you from the landing area to where those skiers queue up.
But, if you’re looking to juice the adrenaline a bit more, you can cross through an inconspicuous door under a small blue sign reading simply, “Elevator Entrance.”
The ride up only takes long enough for a quick scan of the spacious John Brown Farm Historic Site — the final resting place of the famed abolitionist. It exits into a small room with wall-to-wall glass windows onto the mountainous Adirondack landscape.
“From the top, this is the only spot where you can see all four Olympic venues,” noted Jaime Collins.
Collins is the program coordinator for the Olympic Regional Development Authority. ORDA was created by the state of New York to manage the Olympic Center, Jumping Complex, Mount Van Hoevenberg and Whiteface Mountain, among other properties. The FISU Games are really ORDA’s introduction to the wider world of winter sports.
Collins and Donatello opened a side door to the room and took us out onto a platform 120 meters off the ground. Donatello turned and — gulp — led us up a short short set of stairs and out onto the starting deck.
After taking a minute to get my bearings, suddenly eye-level with a flock of birds, it was hard to miss the views. And even harder to put them into words.
The two towers — the other, which FISU will use, stands 90 meters — feature focused LED lighting on the tracks and landing area, as Collins said “to preserve the Adirondack night sky.”
Everything new and exciting in Lake Placid has been done with a mind on environmental sustainability. From the jump towers to the sidewalks around the hockey arenas being heated by the runoff from the building’s air conditioning, preserving what they have there is paramount.
While the nostalgic infrastructure is more than worth the trip, it’s nature that’s the true draw.
———
All of that seems to converge at Van Hoevenberg, which was actually my initial destination after a quick coffee and gas stop at the Stewart’s on 9 North.
The location is a true marvel of the relationship between state-of-the-art technology and innovation, and old-school Mother Nature.
It was here where our journey began and we got our most in-depth tour of the trip. It’s clear the ORDA folks are proud of what they’ve got going on in Lake Placid, and at Van Hoevenberg, there’s quite a lot to be proud of. The building was erected within the last five years, and houses climbing and bouldering walls, bobsled and skeleton tracks, training facilities, dining, and 55 kilometers of world class skiing and snowshoeing trails. There’s also the only indoor push track in the United States and the only Swix retail outlet in North America.
Kris Cheney-Seymour is the Nordic Program and Events Manager there and he dips his hands in a little bit of everything, simply because there’s a lot to do there, and a lot to experience.
“We’re three-fold here, we focus on the Olympic-level athletes who train on site, tourism and also the recreation aspect of it. We get community groups and families who want to see the Adirondacks in a unique and safe way,” he said. “It’s an experience, come do what the pros do. It’s not uncommon to come ski with your kid for the day, come into the lodge and be having lunch at a table next to an Olympic champion.”
Perhaps it was kismet that 20 minutes later we were watching the Great Britain skeleton team getting in a workout on the track ahead of Lake Placid’s World Cup event Dec. 16-18. Even before that, though, the iste was set to host the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation Push World Championships. There’s multiple options for viewing the track, including Henry’s Tavern in which you can grab a drink while watching elite athletes rip by you at more than 80 miles per hour.
Van Hoevenberg offers bobsled and skeleton experiences for the general public, but if you’re not quite that daring, there’s an offseason mountain coaster — the longest in North America — that follows the 1980 Olympic track.
There’s also discover cross-country skiing lesson experiences and in the offseason, discover biathlon, complete with live riflery (and paintballs for the kids).
They’ve revitalized a 5K network of trails that are used for major national and international races, with high-efficiency and accurate snowmaking throughout. Cheney-Seymour noted it was the only place in the state of New York that you could ski that first week of December. The site hosted the Olympic Trials for Nordic Combined in late December of 2021 and will welcome the Saint Lawrence University-hosted NCAA cross-country ski championships in March after FISU rolls through next week. It’s a blend of world class international broadcast capabilities with 29 plug-and-play media boxes on course, and visitors from say, Notchview Reservation coming up to spend the weekend skiing trails in the Adirondacks.
The United States as a whole has really fallen behind the rest of the world in winter sports. The lone Alpine World Cup stop in the US is Killington, and the World Cup Nordic slate almost never features an American locale. A 2019 stop in Minneapolis was the first US event in 20 years.
But, as Cheney-Seymour said, “we’re working to regain the eyes of the European sporting community,” before mentioning that they hosted the US Biathlon National Championships back in March 2022, and were awarded a stop on the 2025-26 International Biathlon Union Cup season.
Inside and outside, it’s the details that stand out. The fireplace furnished with stone from a local family quarry. The international architecture and cuisine woven into the layout and menu at on-site 81-18 Cafe.
With an eye on sustainability, Van Hoevenberg allows different generations to experience the same trails their forefathers enjoyed.
“We want to give athletes the opportunity to master their sport,” said Cheney-Seymour, noting the 500-meter push track where it’s winter all year round. “Everything has been brought up to world class standards. We wanted to build a place that will last for 100 years.”
And it’s wild that it’s just there, three hours away, waiting for us to take advantage.
———
Photos: Touring the revitalized Lake Placid Olympic venues
In December, Eagle sports editor Mike Walsh toured the new-look Lake Placid area ahead of the 2023 FISU World University Games.
A full gallery of photos from the trip is available here.
I’m running out of words here to describe what the new-look Lake Placid has to offer. So, perhaps it’s time to take a step back.
That’s what I needed Tuesday morning. A moment of zen, if you will, after tours and notes and photos and quotes until my head hit the luxurious pillow of the Grand Adirondack Hotel Monday night.
Grand Adirondack is the fully renovated former Hotel North Woods, standing on the site that was once the 1920s Hotel Marcy, that reopened in August — there’s an absolutely perfect rooftop bar overlooking Mirror Lake that’s set to be completed this summer. Think, an Adirondack-themed Hotel on North, with 92 rooms and part of the Marriott Tribute Portfolio.
Director of Sales Steve Vance arrived just before the $20 million remodel, which was immediately hindered by the pandemic. He was previously at Jay Peak Resort in Vermont, so skiers and riders should know they’re in good hands.
After waking up, I took a walk down Main Street toward our next meeting point at the Jack Shea Arena. After stopping for a coffee and everything-with-chive-cream-cheese at Soulshine Bagel, I dipped down to the shore of Mirror Lake behind Adirondack Community Church and next to the Lake Placid Toboggan Chute — which looks beyond awesome.
I just sat there for a stretch, admiring the serenity of a lakefront. If you want a trip to have a little bit of everything, it’s best not to forget the quiet that makes the louds all the more thrilling.
———
After checking out at the hotel, I finished up Tuesday with a 15-minute drive following Donatello to Whiteface Mountain, long enough for me to call my mom to find out how daycare drop-off went with the little one.
Whiteface is about double Jiminy Peak across the board, with 314 skiable acres and 3,166 vertical feet. There’s a gondola and nine chairlifts with 87 runs. I had my board in the car, but it was a rainy early-season day and I had to get back to the Berkshires for toddler pickup.
Whiteface will host FISU World University Games events in slalom, giant slalom, super G, alpine combined, and mixed team parallel, and the spectator parties on the Cloudspin Bar and Grill Deck are sure to be pretty sweet.
The mountain will remain open for public use during the Games as well.
———
On our walk back to the parking lot, I got to thinking about this course I took back in college called Media and the Olympics.
The 2008 Games were held in Beijing that previous summer, and the class focused on the coverage and history of the Olympics. But, we also spent a healthy chunk of time studying the “What comes next?”
In the aftermath of hosting these mega events like the Olympics or World Cup, what happens to all the infrastructure in the wake of all those athletes, support staff and spectators leaving? Particularly with the Winter Games, which feature more niche sports and are much more reliant on climate, topography and Mother Nature’s whims.
I actually still have the textbook from that class sitting in my desk drawer at The Eagle.
The bottom line is that, in the past, the hangover has been bad. You can go online and seek out photo galleries of decrepit, abandoned stadiums and tracks that are downright creepy.
That’s not the case in Lake Placid, where a medal round ice hockey win over Russia is certainly the claim to fame. However, Lake Placid is now a lot more than just an Al Michaels call from 43 years ago.
“The state took on a challenge to become a global model in the eyes of the [International Olympic Committee],” said Cheney-Seymour. “New York State has taken control of its Olympic story.”
So go on, write your own chapter.