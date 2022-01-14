PITTSFIELD — Devin Lampron scored two goals and Antonio Scalise didn't allow anything into his goal until he fell backwards into it after the final horn sounded.
Wahconah celebrated a 2-0 shutout of Easthampton by dogpiling its goalie until Scalise tumbled backwards under the weight of his teammates. It was the Warriors' first win of the season, and, they hope, a turning point in a campaign that's been hindered by varying ailments and COVID-19 cancellations.
"Definitely a little scary, wasn't sure where I was going to end up," said Scalise after exiting the mass of black jerseys. "But feels good to get the win. First one of the season, definitely nice to have it."
Wahconah had lost to the Eagles on the road two weeks prior 5-3, and started the winter losing its first five games. After surrendering five goals at Easthampton, though, a scoreless first period Friday night at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires delivered some confidence to the Wahconah bench. Lampron took that confidence and charged ahead with it.
"Definitely been working harder in practice. A lot of fundamental stuff has been huge," said the junior forward. "I just had a couple of good bounces and put some good shots on net. Couple bounces and it's a different game."
The two sides were slapped with a double penalty for tripping, opening up some space on the ice early in the second period. Near the tail-end of that stretch, Lampron leaked out over the blue line and Roshan Warriar led him perfectly onto the rush. Lampron skated in on Easthampton goalie Paige Galpin unencumbered and slapped one by her for the 1-0 lead just over three minutes into the frame.
It was even earlier into the third period that Lampron struck a second time. This time there were two Eagles defenders bracing for him on the rush, but Lampron used some fancy stick work to weave possession through them and then backhanded a shot up over Galpin's right shoulder with 13:08 to play in the game.
The 2-0 cushion was more than enough for Scalise and the Wahconah defense. Easthampton did itself no favors either, spending far too much time in the penalty box. The Eagles were whistled nine times, including four in the third period alone.
Beyond that, Scalise was a brick wall and made his presence felt from the get-go. Less than 90 seconds into the game, Wahconah's Skye Patti went to the box on a roughing call. Easthampton tested Scalise twice to no avail and then looked to have a golden opportunity when a puck squirted out to a wide open Mikey Thompson. Scalise, however, made an athletic play to bolt out and contest Thompson's gather and the shot had no mustard to it. He made another diving stop to wipe out a 2-on-1 with 2:06 left in the first.
"He's huge, just a huge role tonight. He stops all the shots, what more can I say," said Lampron.
Easthampton had a minute's worth of power play on either end of the second-to third-period intermission but could make up no ground on the 1-0 deficit. In the third, Scalise was aided by strong backcheck play by Joe Massaro, who drew a couple of those Easthampton whistles. Forward Jake Thomas also chipped in on a big stop, protecting Scalise's blindside and going fully prone to stop a puck and preserve the shutout.
"It's nice, after missing the season last year. Good to play at home again," said Scalise. "First game was a little rough, but the team has gotten a lot better and we've started turning it around."