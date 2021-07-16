Every achievement begins with a challenge. Ty Lepicier's first challenge — riding his bike without training wheels.
"I must've just seen them on TV and wanted to do it," said Lepicier, who was reminiscing about seeing a dirt bike for the first time as a four-year-old. "My dad told me I had to ride my bike without training wheels and I was out that day without them."
Lepicier, 18, has seen his goals change over the last 14 years but the vision has remained the same, maximizing his talent on two wheels.
"I've been uptight all year, trying to go to every race," Lepicier said. "Driving to Tennessee 16 hours in the car isn't something I would do if I didn't race, but it's opened my eyes, and the traveling is definitely cool."
One a Lepicier's voyages brought him to New Berlin, N.Y. to compete at the Northeast Regional qualifier, which was held at Unadilla MX in June. A strong performance, earning second-and sixth-place finishes, was good enough for a seat at the 40th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.
"Tons or practice on Friday," Lepicier said of his weekend at the qualifier. "My mechanic was telling me to ride like myself."
Lepicier and his mechanic haven't known each other for too long, but the chemistry was apparent from the first time they met.
"I was actually at the North Adams track when I started riding this year and was looking for my suspensions to get done," he said of meeting Brad Tatro. "He's been a huge part of the program and he has done a ton for me."
Not only has Tatro helped maintain Lepicier's bike, he has served as a hype man during races as well.
"We have a small whiteboard that I go by once a lap," Lepicier said. "One race I had a bad start and sometimes he'll write something to give me an extra boost to get it done."
"Come through the pack, one at a time — each position matters," was on the board as Lepicier climbed from 15th to sixth in order to qualify for an event at what he dubbed "the Olympics of amateur motocross."
The Amateur National Motocross Championship runs from Aug. 2 through Aug. 7 at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. With 36 different classes of competition racing throughout the weekend, Lepicier will take part in the 250B Limited and 250B classes. The action at Hurricane Mills will be broadcast live at Racertv.com.
As someone who has competed at the championship before, Lepicier knows what it takes to reach the top. His preparation features a 6 a.m. wake-up call, two workouts and riding each day.
"I first went [to the Amateur National Motocross Championship] when I was eight," he said." I didn't realize what I was at because my parents didn't want to put pressure on me.
"I've been to a couple of big races where I've been nervous, but this year I am prepared to go out and get a good finish."