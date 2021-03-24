The tweet on a former University of Massachusetts offensive lineman's Twitter page had a thumbs-up next to it.
"Big day tomorrow," is all the tweet read. For Larnel Coleman and two of his former UMass teammates, to say Thursday is a big day is an understatement.
Coleman, along with former Minutemen Jarell Addo and Jarvis Miller, will participate in UMass' pro day. The event will take place inside the Jacobson Football Performance Center and on the turf at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
The event is not open to the public or the media. Only the participants, selected family members, UMass team personnel and pro scouts will be permitted to attend.
For Miller, it's a second chance to impress pro scouts and this time possibly earn a free agent contract.
Twelve months ago, Miller was preparing to head for pro days as he tried to either be a late-round draft pick or a priority free agent. The COVID-19 pandemic kept that from happening.
"For me, it's just control what you can control," the Suffield, Conn., native said in an interview last year. "I was able to be out here, getting good training in. When I started training with Saquan [Barkley] and them, I was training with the director of sports performance for Nike, Ryan Flaherty. He's known for his speed training. I was out here training with him when the coronavirus shut the training facility down. It was a blessing to have that opportunity."
Miller was a graduate transfer from Penn State. In his one year for coach Walt Bell's Minutemen, he was named to the Phil Steele All-Independent team at linebacker. He recorded 60 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Miller was listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds on the UMass roster.
Coleman was an anchor for the UMass offensive line. He made 29 starts for UMass, with 19 at left tackle and 13 at right tackle. He started every game in his sophomore, junior and senior years, 28 straight.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman from Malden was a two-time member of the Phil Steele All-Independent second team.
Coleman was also selected to participate in the 2021 College Gridiron Showcase. He'll spend Jan. 17-21 in Fort Worth, Texas, performing position-specific drills during practices and will participate in a game hosted in front of professional scouts.
Addo was a 6-1, 200-pound linebacker from Leominster, where he played for former UMass quarterback Dave Palazzi. Addo started his career at UMass as a defensive back, but finished as a linebacker.
He started 17 times and played in 29 games from 2014-18. He had 132 career tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception. He had 55 tackles, 27 solo, in a six-game senior season in 2018.
The athletes will start the day by taking the Wonderlic Test, which helps determine cognitive ability and problem-solving aptitude of candidates. The trio will then be measured by height, weight, hand, arm and wingspan. Each athlete will then have the chance to bench press and broad jump inside the Football Performance Center.
The vertical jump, 40-yard dash, 5-10-5 agility test and three-cone, 60-yard shuffle will all be performed in McGuirk Alumni Stadium, along with any position-specific drills.