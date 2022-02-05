PITTSFIELD — Mo Bamba's put-back with 32 seconds left gave Taconic its final lead. All the Green and Gold needed was a stop.
And when visiting West Springfield couldn't get the ball to Joe Kosior, things did not look too bad. The Terriers' second option on the play was Joseph Ingegneri, and his 3-point hoop with 16 seconds left gave the Terriers the lead for keeps in a 55-51 win over Taconic Saturday afternoon.
Ingegneri, who finished with a game-high 19 points, wrapped up the win by making both ends of a 1-and-1 with 7.2 ticks remaining.
"I thought the turning point was how they were able to execute their offense, the double screens they were setting on the side. We talked about about how we were going to defend them," Taconic coach Bill Heaphy said. "I don't think we did it with enough urgency. We left good shooters open, uncontested, and they made shots."
In a game with 11 lead changes and six ties, the small crowd inside the Taconic gymnasium had a feeling the game was going to come down to a final shot. But when Ingegneri hit a 3-point shot from the right corner with 1:57 left, the Terriers went up 50-49, and seemed to take the momentum with them.
Taconic answered back when Makai Shepardson made the fourth of his four assists in the game, a high-low pass to Bamba, who scored to make it 50-49. Bamba made his presence felt at the other end, when he got out on Kosior and blocked a 3-point attempt. Christian Maturevich, who had eight rebounds to go with 11 points, got the ball out of the air, and Heaphy called time out.
The Green and Gold missed a chance to take the lead on a shot by Shepardson. Hasant Ashraf got the rebound, but was picked clean by Bamba. The ball got to Jarmal Sistrunk, who missed a 3-pointer. Bamba pulled down the last of his game-high 19 boards, and scored on the putback. Those were the final two of his team-high 16 points.
West Springfield coach Joel Aponte called time to set up a final play.
"We have a set that we wanted to run that gives us a few options," he said. "Our first option didn't work, but our second one did because of good passing and guys ready to knock down a shot."
The guy ready to knock down a shot was Ingegneri, who caught a pass from Ashraf and hit a 3, it was 53-51, West Springfield.
"We talked about 33 [Ingegneri] and 2 [Kosior]," Heaphy said, "and how we switched up. We put [Bamba] on 33 and he was late to him. You can't be late to that kid. He was making shots."
Taconic was again playing without senior star Sean Harrigan, and No. 2 scorer Tayvon Sandifer was added to the injury report on Saturday. Both are day-to-day. Both were in uniform back on Jan. 27, when the Green and Gold beat West Side 54-49. Sandifer had 15 points in the victory that day.
On Saturday, neither team could get away from the other. Taconic's largest lead was four points. The Green and Gold led 19-15 midway through the second quarter and again at 33-29 with three minutes to play in the third. West Springfield never led by more than two points until the final buzzer.
Taconic trailed 12-11 after one quarter and took a 24-22 lead at halftime.
Taconic was outscored 7-2 to open the third quarter before fighting back to lead 36-35 with 24 minutes in the books. That set the stage for the final, frantic eight minutes.
Sistrunk and Maturevich each had 11 points for Taconic. Kosior had 16 points and Ashraf finished up with 10 points for West Springfield.
Taconic has a busy week ahead with three games on the calendar. The Green and Gold will be at Agawam Monday, at Green Tech in Albany on Wednesday and home to Minnechaug on Friday.
Heaphy said he's not certain when Harrigan and Sandifer will be back, but the veteran coach said he hopes the struggles without them will help point his team in the right direction. THS had won 11 straight before dropping its last two to bring its record to 11-3.
"I'm hoping this drought we have without these two is an opportunity for these other guys to gain some experience," he said, "and be in some situations where they're going to hopefully pay off for us as a team later on."
