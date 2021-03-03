DALTON — A basketball game is usually decided when the clock hits zero — unless zero has other ideas.
Drury’s Anthony Pettengill, sporting the 00 on his jersey, knocked down a 3-point shot with four seconds remaining to send Wednesday’s bout between Wahconah and the visiting Blue Devils to overtime.
Pettengill’s heroics didn’t stop there, canning two more shots from beyond the arc in the extra period, guiding Drury to a 70-64 win at the home of the Warriors.
“It’s been a while [since I felt that kind of intensity],” Pettengill said. “Coach [Jack Racette] had the trust in me to take the right shot and he put the team where we needed to be.”
The Blue Devils (2-0) trailed by as many as seven in the fourth quarter, but four points from Louis Guillotte was followed by a converted and-one attempt from Zachary Davignon, which made it a one-score game with 13 seconds left. That gave Pettengill the opportunity to steal the show. He finished with 12 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter and OT.
Guillotte and Tim Brazeau did a lot of the heavy lifting for the Blue Devils early, combing to score 16 points in the first half. Each of them finished with a team-high 16 points and both did the bulk of their damage in the paint. Meanwhile, Drury stretched the floor with Davignon, Jeffrey Adams and Ben Moulton combining for five made 3-point shots through the game’s first three quarters.
The Warriors (8-6) were the model of consistency on the night, scoring 15 points in each of the four quarters and got off to a hot start, due to Ben Noyes and Brody Calvert. The duo scored the first seven points of the game as Wahconah led 15-5 with a quarter in the books.
The Blue Devils found their footing on offense in the second quarter and scored 23 points.
“We were playing sloppy in the first half and we weren’t ourselves,” Pettengill said. “We needed just one small thing to ignite our team.”
Arguably the biggest bucket of the second quarter was a sign of things to come.
Drury senior Cody Dewey stole the ball and went coast-to-coast, finishing at the rim just as the buzzer expired, cutting Wahconah’s lead to two at the break.
“That did the job,” Pettengill said of the momentum swing.
The Warriors weren’t going to give in easily and Calvert was a big reason why, scoring 11 of Wahconah’s 15 points in the third. Calvert’s quickness was on display, slicing through the defense to find his shot either at the elbow or in the paint. He finished with a game-high 26 points and Noyes added another 13.
Drury 5 23 18 14 10 — 70
Wahconah 15 15 15 15 4 — 64
Drury (70)
Pettengill 4-2-12, Dewey 1-0-2, Adams 2-1-7, Guillotte 7-2-16, Moulton 2-0-6, Davignon 2-5-10, Moornan 0-0-0, Sacco 0-0-0, Brazeau 8-0-16. Totals 26-10-70.
WAHCONAH (64)
Trager 1-1-3, Noyes 6-1-13, Bondini 5-1-14, Calvert 9-6-26, Payson 0-0-0, Astore 2-0-4, Wildrick 0-0-0, Pickard 2-0-4, DiCicco 0-0-0, Melle 0-0-0. Totals 25-9-64.
3-point field goals — D 8 (Pettengill 3, Adams 2, Moulton 2, Davignon); W 5 (Bondini 3, Calvert 2).