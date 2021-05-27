CHESHIRE — The Hoosac Valley girls came together just in the nick of time.
Stuck in a back-and-forth battle with visiting Lee — the score was tied at halftime and through three quarters — the Hurricanes reeled off six unanswered goals to win 12-8.
Knotted up 6-6, Karyssa Charon won the opening faceoff of the fourth quarter and raced in to the attack zone. She wove right and dumped a back-handed shot on Lee goalie Daylonna Deane. Deane got a body on the ball, but it hit the ground and nosed across the goal line anyway.
Charon’s work in the faceoff circle was huge in the second half, and it kept the Hurricanes on the attack as the Lee defense waned late. Hoosac had a couple free position tries bounce wide or get gobbled up by Deane, but one rebound got loose and the second-chance was all a crashing Charon needed to make it 8-6. She finished with five goals, all in the second half, and two assists.
“Karyssa is definitely the best center we have. I’ll take draws if I have to, but I like to leave that to Karyssa, because she always knows a way to find me on that other side,” said Hoosac’s Lauren Davis. “She does a great job down there in the center circle for us.
Hoosac had led by two goals twice before in the game; 2-0 and 6-4, but Lee had answered both times to tie it up.
Lee’s Molly Macchi and Brianna Kelly answered a pair of early strikes by Davis to knot things at 2-2. Davis had a first-half hat trick, while Macchi notched her third goal just a minute into the third quarter, putting the Wildcats ahead 4-3.
That was Lee’s lone lead of the day, and it lasted only 45 seconds before Hoosac got an equalizer. That started a string of three straight from the hosts to lead 6-4 in the middle of the third.
“It was a very even game until the fourth quarter when we got sparks from Sam Loholdt, Karyssa Charon and Lauren Davis,” Hoosac coach Molly Meczywor wrote in an email. “We won consistent draws which allowed us to have momentum. Our offensive line did a great job of finding open players. Emily Godfrey was stellar in goal again.”
Lee didn’t go away quite yet, though. Nadia LaPlante scored on a free position from the right angle, and then Macchi sent a sinking laser by Hoosac keeper Emily Godfrey to tie things up at 6-6 heading to the final frame.
“Molly is working back from an injury, and she pumped in six goals so I think she might be recovered,” said Lee coach Dave Galisa. “She has nice, deceptive moves. We can balance that with some of the other people on attack. That and the hustle on defense, cut down on the penalties.”
Up 8-6, the Hurricanes didn’t let up this time. Emma Meczywor pocketed a pair of quick goals, giving her a hat trick as well, and things deteriorated for the Wildcats from there.
“It was really ground balls killing us in the first half. We really picked that up. Beginning of the season, even getting it through the midfield was a big problem,” said Davis. “I feel like we’ve really started to pick that up. Our younger girls, Ashlynn Lesure, Emma Meczywor, have really gotten it going for us.”
Charon scored on a free position, and Davis tallied another on a weave to make it 12-6 before Macchi stopped the bleeding with just 1:38 left on the clock.
“We did not cover the cutters as well as we should. Plus a couple shooting space violations on us,” said Galisa. “That sort of kicked the momentum onto their side. Once they got that it was a little tough to get it back.
“There were several girls out there doing very well. The hustle was there. Need to work on the ground balls a bit more. I’ve said this before, though. The two goalies we have are eighth-graders, and they’ve been standout. We’re really happy with them.”
Macchi scored twice in the closing minutes, but Godfrey made a strong save on a Lizzy Sarnacki rush and Hoosac let time run out on a big win.
———
Lee 1 2 3 2 — 8
Hoosac 2 1 3 6 — 12
Goals — L: Molly Macchi 6, Nadya LaPlant 1, Brianna Kelly 1; HV: Karyssa Charon 5, Lauren Davis 4, Emma Meczywor 3.
Assists — L: Macchi 1; HV: Charon 2, Ashlyn Lesure 2, Davis 1, Meczywor 1, Sam Loholdt.
Saves — L: Daylonna Deane 12; HV: Emily Godfrey 12.