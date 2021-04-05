PITTSFIELD — For much of the evening, it seemed to feel like the turf on Gene Dellea Field was tilted toward the side Pittsfield was attacking in its boys soccer game against Lenox.
It took a direct kick in the final five minutes to unknot the game and help Pittsfield earn a 2-1 win over the Millionaires.
“Just rip it in the corner,” said Freddy Alejandro-Lopez, whose kick found the upper 90 on the left side to break the tie. “In the bottom corners, just ripping it down there. The goalie can’t reach it. And in the top corners, the goalies can’t reach that. So I was thinking about ripping it there.”
Alejandro-Lopez took the free kick from just outside the top of the box, some 18 yards away from the Lenox goal and keeper Jacob Munch. He found the upper corner. Munch could not knock it out, and Pittsfield had a 2-1 lead.
It was Pittsfield’s second game of the season, and it is often said that teams learn the most from game one to game two.
“I think so,” said Pittsfield coach Andrew Antil. “I think we learned the importance of physical intensity. That was a pretty physical game, a bit scrappy at times. I think its just learning to be patient, trusting the system and trusting your teammates. I think we have a pretty good team here. I don’t think we have any holes in our lineup.”
While the statistics were in Pittsfield’s favor, it was Lenox that got on the scoreboard first.
Five minutes into the opening half, Luke Peplowski took a shot and Munch knocked it away from the goal, but over the back line for a corner kick. From the right side, Peplowski took the corner, Munch punched it out, and the Millionaires began the counter attack.
Andre Collins ran onto the ball, and blew past the Pittsfield midfield and defense on the left side. From about 20 yards out, Collins ripped a shot that skidded off the far post and into the goal. It was a textbook counter, and the Millionaires were on top 1-0.
Less than three minutes later, Peplowski set up taemmate Daniel Kankam for the PHS freshman’s third goal in two games. Peplowski put the ball into the center of the field for Kankam, and the hard shot eluded Munch to tie the score at 1-1.
With two goals in the first 10 minutes, and Pittsfield peppering the net, one might have expected the scoreboard at Berkshire Community College to be lighting up. It wasn’t to be, because Lenox’s Munch was more than on point.
PHS had eight corner kicks in the first half, but none led to goals. Munch, who was very active between the posts, had eight saves in the opening half and 16 for the game.
“It does get frustrating,” Alejandro-Lopez said of knocking on the door so often but only getting the one goal.
While neither team had a lot of 2021 experience, Pittsfield had at least played one game. The Millionaires hadn’t been at practice for very long.
“We only had a week” to practice, Lenox coach Camilo Bermudez said. “I’ll be honest. I thought the score line would be a little different. They controlled possession. We had to bide our time and get a counter. We got a counter in the first half and capitalized. We had to dig and work through that game. We actually haven’t been on a full field. Just to get out there and have a result like that, it’s nice for them, for everybody I think.
“It looks like everyone’s following protocols. We’re keeping everything safe and getting games done.”
Pittsfield’s Antil had a similar feeling after the game ended.
“You’ve seen some of these football teams and some of these other teams whose seasons have been [stopped]. In some ways, yes, they’re happy to be out here for sure. We’re all happy to be out here,” Antil said. “It’s nice to get the fresh air. It’s nice to get the camaraderie. It would be nice to have a tournament. it would be nice to go down to Ludlow and Longmeadow and have an 18-game season.
“This is pretty sweet too. We enjoy victories just as much as in normal circumstances.”
