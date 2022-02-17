GREAT BARRINGTON — The Monument Mountain girls basketball team was determined to end the regular season on a sweet note after a sour loss to Belchertown on Wednesday.
Playing on back-to-back nights, possibly the last home game for a core of senior Spartans, the girls from Great Barrington handed Pittsfield a 63-55 loss on Thursday.
"Coach [John Perrault] told us this was an important game and I think we wanted the last game on this court to be a win," Elee Hull said after scoring 17 points to lead the Spartans. "We worked really hard together and we came together for the last win."
Despite the three-point loss to Belchertown, Monument Mountain, which is 7-2 while at home this season, entered action on Thursday winning three of the last five games.
"Last night we had opportunities to win, but just couldn't pull it out," Perrault said. "Pittsfield is a really good team, but I felt good about our chances tonight and we tend to play well in this gym."
Monument Mountain (11-7) led 16-11 after one quarter and 36-21 at the half after dissecting Pittsfield's press defense for the game's first 16 minutes.
"We were shooting the ball well and were looking in the corner off the press," Hull said.
Four of Monument's six field goals in the first quarter were 3-point shots. Hull and Evi Higgins each hit one while Abby Dohoney was responsible for two, including one right before the buzzer off a Kayleigh Davis assist.
Higgins hit another in the second quarter before point guard Natalie Lewis got involved with one of her own. Lewis was second on the team in points, closing with 13 to go with her six rebounds and two assists. Higgins added with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. Hull was the team's leading rebounder, bringing down eight boards.
Pittsfield entered action with wins in four of its last six games and hasn't dropped back-to-back games since early January. With Jamie Duquette back in the game after an early injury, erasing a 15-point deficit at the half wasn't out of the realm of possibilities.
Duquette, who averages the fourth-most points in Berkshire County at 16.8 per game, got things going in the second half with an offensive rebound that was sent back for two points.
With the score now 41-25, Jamie Duquette was locked in, knocking down back-to-back 3-point shots to make it a 10-point ballgame. She wasn't done either, an and-one play forced a Monument Mountain timeout after making it a two-point game at 42-40.
The 17-6 run made things dicey with four minutes left in the third quarter, but the Spartans adjusted and held the Generals scoreless for the remainder of the frame. After six 3-pointers in the first half, the Spartans were forced to switch things up after the break.
"Once they started coming out to the corners we saw people get inside," Hull said of Pittsfield's press defense. "They weren't always easy, but there were some contested layups in there that helped us get to the foul line."
The Spartans converted 19 of 28 free-throw attempts on the night with 13 of those makes coming in the second half. With that in mind, Pittsfield was held to just 5 of 12 from the line. Jamie Duquette led the visitors with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. Randi Duquette scored 15, including a 3-point shot that stopped at the bank before cutting Monument's lead to 57-50 in the fourth quarter.
Pittsfield featured two three-game winning streaks and will now enter the postseason with a record of 10-8. The Spartans have now won three of four games after winning five of six earlier in the season.
Seedings for the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference Western Mass. Tournament will come out later today with games likely to start on Monday.
"It took us a while to win again since it's been a few years since we've played in Western Mass.," Perrault said. "Overall the girls are playing hard. If they're having fun and competing, I am happy."
"Everyone has a role and we've really come together as a team," Hull added.