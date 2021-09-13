PITTSFIELD — Early-season results mean different things to different folks.
Take Monday's 3-3 draw between Monument Mountain and Pittsfield for example. The Generals scored two goals in the second half of the game at Gene Dellea Field on the Berkshire Community College campus.
Danny Kankam's goal in the 74th minute off a great rush forward tied the contest. The home team had a couple of late chances, but Monument goalkeeper Luke Arienti was up to the task, keeping the game a draw.
"We can play better," Kankam said, when asked if the second half is more how Pittsfield wants to play, "But to come back, yes. We play hard. In a tie, we know we can do better. In practice, we focus on those things that we did wrong."
Both teams were coming off losses. Pittsfield dropped a 3-0 decision to Ludlow on Saturday. Monument dropped its season opener, a 2-0 result at Agawam. Pittsfield is now 1-1-1.
Erving Henderson, who scored two goals for the Spartans, including one that made it 3-2, also said it was an opportunity to fix things moving forward.
"I think we can learn defensively that we just need to contain them and we can learn off that," he said. "Attackingly, we just need to look forward and go for the goal."
Pittsfield came into the match without starting goalkeeper Will Kinne, who injured an ankle in practice, and is week to week, according to head coach Neill Brandon. Brandon said the second half, where Pittsfield outshot Monument 12-5, was how he hoped the Generals would continue to play.
"We're young. We're banged up a little bit. We had guys filling in different spots today," the first-year coach said. "Kyle Cardoso was fantastic with a goal in each half. Danny Kankam is our guy going forward, so for him to get one — his second of the season. Great energy, great commitment."
Three times the Spartans scored first and three times the Generals came back to level things.
The Spartans took their third lead in the 64th minute, when Henderson stole the ball from a Pittsfield defender, quickly transitioned to offense and put the ball under a diving Matt Burega for the go-ahead goal. Burega was the second Pittsfield keeper of the day as Justice Daniels had started and gave up both first-half goals. Neither Burega or Daniels are regular goalies.
After a Pittsfield corner kick, the Generals' Nick Apprey played the ball ahead to Daniels, but Monument keeper Arienti beat Daniels to the ball. One minute later, Pittsfield struck.
Shifting from defense to offense, Daniels came down the left wing and sent the ball toward the middle of the field to Apprey. Apprey found Kankam at the top of the 18, and the Pittsfield forward did the rest.
"I was running forward and the defender was caught up watching the ball. I saw my teammate with the ball and I saw myself with space," Kankam said, "and when I got the ball, I saw the goalie was on the wrong side of the post."
Both teams had chances to break the tie in the final six minutes. Pittsfield had a chance off a restart and Kankam's shot was bound for the upper 90 on the left side, but Arienti batted the ball out of danger. Monument's best chance came with two minutes to play when Jackson Potoski's free kick hit the right post.
"It's a little of both," Monument coach Matt Naventi said, when asked if this was a good learning experience or a disappointment, "because of the level we played down at Agawam, even though we didn't get the result we wanted to. To get that many breaks in the game and give it up each time is a little unfortunate. We know there's going to be a learning curve this year with the number of seniors that we lost. You look at the roster and who played good minutes tonight, we had a lot of sophomores and a lot of freshmen actually on the field for good stretches of time.
"While they might not get it immediately right now, the experience of playing this early in the season hopefully will pay off and get us to where we want to be the next time when we play them at home."