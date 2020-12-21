When the University of Massachusetts coaching staff sits down and watches the tape of Monday afternoon’s game against Bryant, there’ll be a lot to dissect.
For the players, it was pretty simple.
“I think a lot of it falls on us,” UMass guard Carl Pierre said. “We started the game off slow. We allowed them to get into a rhythm and it showed. They were hitting shots. They were confident out there. They were making the right plays.
“I think it comes down to us having a high level of effort.”
The Minutemen trailed for most of the 40 minutes at home and were down by as many as 17 points in the second half before coming back to tie the game with just over two minutes remaining. Visiting Bryant then held UMass without a field goal over those final two minutes and the visitors from Rhode Island put UMass away, 93-88.
Five UMass players, led by Pierre’s team-high 23 points, scored in double figures.
The story of the game, however, is that the Minutemen (2-2) were torched by a guard. In a 1-1 weekend with Northeastern, Tyson Walker averaged 24.5 points. On Monday, it was guard Michael Green III, who scored a game-high 33 points. Green was 12 for 16 from the field, 8 for 9 from inside the arc. Guard Peter Kiss chipped in with 21 points for the Bulldogs, who are now 7-2. Green kept the Bulldogs from succumbing to a late UMass rally, scoring 22 of his 33 points in the second half.
“They came in and did exactly what we scouted them to do,” Pierre said of Bryant.
It is the best start in Bulldogs history.
“There’s a huge piece of fighting human nature when it comes to games like this,” UMass coach Matt McCall said. “Playing our first conference game, playing on the road against La Salle. To play with that level of effort, to play that inspired. You come home and you played a team that we really tried to warn our team about, we talked to them about. You have a team that has a bunch of local guys. You have a team that’s extremely dangerous in how they play. All we talked about was not bombing up threes and trying to attack the paint more. I thought their tempo press, we were very passive, much like we were in the first half against La Salle.
“In the half-court, we took an enormous amount of threes.”
That’s not a bad thing, if you make enough. On Monday, the Minutemen were 9 for 34 from outside the arc. Bryant, the No. 7 3-point shooting team in the country, also made nine, but they only attempted 21. The Bulldogs make 10.6 per game at a 42.5-percent clip.
For UMass, Pierre and Noah Fernandes were a combined 6 for 15 from outside the arc. The rest of the Minutemen were 3 for 19.
“I can’t say we did anything really, really well. Our defense, we were a step slow to everything,” the coach said in a Zoom meeting with reporters. “Finally, with about 6 minutes to go we decided we were going to try to play some defense.”
The Minutemen led just once. Pierre’s old-fashioned 3-point play on UMass’ first basket made it 3-2. The Bulldogs answered with consecutive 3-pointers by Kiss and Chris Childs, and never trailed again.
Bryant, which had two chances for a game-winning shot back in early December that would have led to an upset of Syracuse in the Carrier Dome, led by as many as 10 points in the first half, and held a 48-40 halftime lead. Pierre had 12 points at halftime, but Tre Mitchell was stifled with four points, one rebound and he had committed two turnovers. The sophomore center is the reigning Atlantic 10 Conference player of the week.
UMass got the first basket of the second half as Javohn Garcia scored off a Bryant turnover. The Bulldogs responded with a 13-2 run to take a 61-44 lead with just over five minutes gone in the second half. In the middle of that run, McCall took his starting unit off the court as a group. They returned a few minutes later.
“[McCall] didn’t say too much to the five that he took out,” Pierre said. “He just told us that he’s going to find five guys who were ready to defend and ready to play hard. I think that was just him trying to jumpstart the team and find a spark for us.”
Every time UMass got close, Bryant pulled away. The last time UMass got in range turned out to be their best chance to catch up.
It was 84-78 with 3:38 left in the game. Mitchell rebounded a missed free throw by Kiss. Noah Fernandes — who had another more-than-solid game for UMass with 14 points, five rebounds, eight assists, three steals, a block and only one turnover — missed a 3-point shot. Cairo McCrory was fouled on the putback and made both free throws. All of a sudden it was a four-point game.
T.J. Weeks made 1 of 2 from the line, picked the pocket of Hall Elisias, found Mitchell and on a give-and-go drained a trey to tie the game at 84 with 2:09 left.
Unfortunately for UMass, it could only make one more basket. That was a Pierre three with four seconds left. An 8-1 burst put the game away for the Bulldogs.
UMass will, unless something comes up, be off for Christmas and won’t play again until Dec. 30, when the Minutemen return to Atlantic 10 play to face the George Mason Patriots of former Williams College player and coach Dave Paulsen.
“We have a very talented basketball team,” McCall said. “We can’t, and this is the second time this has happened, think we can just show up and win a game.”
———
BRYANT (93)
Ellsias 3--0-6, Green III 12-5-33, Pride 5-0-11, Hurtado 1-6-8, Kiss 7-6-21, Childs 4-3-14, Stokes 0-0-0, Bans 0-0-0. Totals 32-52, 20-26, 93.
MASSACHUSETTS (88)
DeGray III 4-0-9, Mitchell 4-3-12, Garcia 4-4-12, Fernandes 3-6-14, Pierre 6-7-23, Weeks 4-3-12, Waker 0-0-0, McCrory 2-2-6, Dominguez 0-0-0, Mitchell 0-0-0, Gasperini 0-0-0. Totals 27-69, 25-29, 88.
Halftime: Bryant 48, UMass 40. 3-point baskets: Bryant 9-21 (Green III 4-7), UMass 9-34 (Pierre 4-9). Rebounds: Bryant 35 (Pride 12, Ellsias 9), UMass 31 (McCrory 5, Pierre 5, Fernandes 5). Assists: Bryant 18 (Hurtado 5), UMass 20 (Fernandes 8). Fouls: Bryant 23, UMass 22. Fouled out: Fernandes.