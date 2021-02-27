Fred Thompson, a winter walker, wanted to show me his favorite place to walk. We met at the gated road to Historic Valley Campground at Windsor Lake, on George Fairs Way off Bradley Street in North Adams. Bradley Street is off Church Street, just south of the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Fred walks/hikes in sneakers year around, the only problem being that sometimes his feet get cold. He uses ski poles for stability.
Windsor Lake, long known as Fish Pond, is a raised natural pond. Windsor Print Works acquired land and pond in 1892, dammed the pond, and extended a pipe down to the mill on what is now Route 2. The company had found that the flow in the Hoosic was inconsistent for its needs, so in high river flow it took water from the river and pumped it up to the pond. In low water, it turned the valve to let it down to the mill. (Paul Marino has an article online on the interesting history of Windsor Lake.)
As the textile business waned in the 1950s, the city began to rent the lake for water sports, purchasing lake and grounds in 1965. George Fairs, a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee, founded Historic Valley Campground on the lake and made other improvements. In 1970, Boy Scouts laid out trails and built bridges. Quite recently mountain bikers have cut trails elaborating on the original trails system. Fred led me to them.
Just beyond the gate, an orange square on a tree to the right marks the beginning of the main trail system. The orange trail, known as No. 1 on the biking map, forms a south-facing V a mile long, returning to the campground, with about a quarter mile along the unplowed road back to the parking. The city plows Fairs Way and the parking areas.
Ten biking trails, totaling 4.4 miles, all numbered, depart from the orange trail, with loops extending up to 3,000-plus-feet. Additional trails are unmarked. All are there for exploring, although for winter walking, the orange trail is likely to be the most packed. A disk golf course, in use even in snow season, crosses several of the trails.
We started out on the No. 1 (orange) trail, which actually isn’t marked for a while after its beginning. Later there are orange arrows on the trees. An unmarked trail enters to the right. We passed beneath deciduous trees and stands of large pine, giving a wild appearance. Yet, although we don’t see it, we were close to Church Street.
The No. 2 trail departs, right. We crossed a bridge, I think dating back to Boy Scout trail construction. The brook drains the pond at a dam and crosses under Church Street before entering the Hoosic River. About two-thirds of the way we came to a major intersection, marked by a map posted on a tree. Trail No. 9, which heads toward the western portal of the Hoosac Tunnel departs here, as do several others, while we take a sharp left to stay on No. 1.
The trails have more elevation gain and loss than expected. We started out descending; now we’re generally heading up. As trail No. 8 departed right we saw, left, the infrastructure of Historic Valley Campground.
Soon we arrived at the intersection with the campground road, at the corner of the lake. Fred and I decided to continue on toward the MCLA athletic complex on West Shaft Road and around the lake. Later I took the campground road about a quarter-mile directly to the parking from the orange trail, the route I recommend.
I don’t recommend circling the lake because, although there is public land on the north side, there are also a few private lake-front homes.
It is a bit of a challenge to avoid trespassing. Although signs indicate the entire park is a wildlife sanctuary, snowmobiles ride portions of the trails, even grooming them —which improves walking. Skiers are probably discouraged by the foot traffic. The important thing, however, is to get out — by whatever means.
Although there are no mountain top views, the lake is scenic. The main pleasures of walking these trails have to do with absorbing lovely old, established trees, interesting variations in topography — and just getting out. If you see Fred, say hello.
Happy trails to you.