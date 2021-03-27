This is an in-between time. The snow in the hills is icy on a cold day or soft on a warm day. Either makes for slow going. Better to stay in the valley, such as on the emerging trail system at Gould Meadows in Stockbridge. A simple in-and-out will take you from parking to the rim of Stockbridge Bowl in about a half-hour — with a variety of other trails open for exploration.

The first edition of my “Hikes & Walks” book, which came out in 1990, described Gould Meadow as a great place to explore, but noted there were no trails. Alerted by my Eagle columnist colleague Gene Chague’s Berkshire Woods and Waters piece, December 26-27, 2020, that trails now exist, I made a return visit.

When I first visited, fewer than 10 years had passed since George Wislocki, founding director of the Berkshire Natural Resources Council; the late George “Gige” Darey, Stockbridge selectman and member of the state Fish and Wildlife Board; and member of the Stockbridge select board, Mary V. Flynn, along with many helpers, saved the 95-acre property from a high-end housing development. The property includes meadows, of course, but also wooded land, and 1,125 feet of frontage on the Bowl. Truly a place for respite.

Follow the directions from downtown Lenox to Tanglewood. Pass the main gate. Continue on Route 183 past Richmond Mountain Road, right, and then a few hundred feet beyond West Hawthorne Road, left. There is a sign and kiosk at the parking area. No motorized vehicles, no campfires; dogs on leashes permitted.

The initial trail, in the form of a Y, connects you to a color-coded trails system, done in loops up to 1 1/2 miles. Furthermore, by following a connector trail you can reach Tanglewood and the trails in Bullard Woods. (Bullard had logging roads rather than trails at the time of my first visit; also, large trees.)

So follow what in the summer would be a mowed track across the edge of the open field, past the left arm of the Y, to the woods. The blue trail, straight ahead, will take you to the water (get it?). But first you enter a stretch improved with wood chips and two plank bridges with a more elaborate bridge in the middle. Chague noted that recently Tom Ingersoll of Sheffield built these excellent natural bridges of local hemlock and locust.

The forest is open, with well-spaced hardwood trees and a few evergreens. You pass what might be a vernal pool and arrive at Bowl-side, where you can continue your walk either left or right.

Red, yellow and orange loops also extend your walk, including the connector trail to the 52 acres and an additional 1 1/4 miles of trail at Bullard Woods. The Stockbridge Bowl Association owns and manages Bullard Woods; the town owns Gould Meadows, which the conservation commission and the volunteer Friends of Gould Meadows maintain. Among the proposed improvements is the planting of more disease-resistant chestnut trees, inspired no doubt by the stumps of the species, which disease wiped out in the 1920s, at Bullard Woods.

Check if the ice has gone out at Stockbridge Bowl. Prepare yourself for the return of Tanglewood music this summer. Rejoice in what many public-spirited people have done to secure and maintain a significant hunk of Berkshire beauty.

Happy trails to you.