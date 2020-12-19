Those up for a mostly flat, two-mile scenic walk in the western end of North Adams, through flood plain forest along the Hoosic River, with occasional startling man-made objects, should try the Tourists’ trails.
The Tourists hotel is located across from the Stop & Shop supermarket on Route 2 in North Adams; however, the owners ask that hikers refrain from parking in their lot during COVID-19 concerns. The trails can be accessed from the Appalachian Trail footbridge over the Hoosic River and railroad or, as described here, from the Ashton Avenue Fish and Wildlife cartop boat launch. For Ashton Avenue, heading east, turn left (north) just beyond the Greylock Animal Hospital at the chocolate-colored state sign.
From the parking area, a grassy route follows the right-of-way for a sewer line. We take the fishing trail along the river as more scenic — not only the river itself but the old mill on the other side, our destination at the end of the walk. We may see some fishermen. It would be a plus to remove the sections of concrete pipe stranded in the river.
The sycamore, black willow, box elder trees grow quite large in the floodplain, absorbing a lot of water. The understory is mostly invasive knotweed, honeysuckle and barberry. We see the hotel buildings, right. The owners reversed the motel concept, by having the units face the river rather than the road.
We climb by stairs to the 220-foot-long cable suspension, pedestrian bridge, installed by Tourists. Yes, it does sway, but is secure, each end anchored by 110-ton blocks of concrete. It provides an excellent vantage point for views up and down the river.
We are now on land historically called an island, because the river is on one side and a canal that once supplied water to the mill on the other. Let’s turn right (east) following the trail closest to the river, passing a large sculptured head, to climb up on the berm. For some audio, we can hear (and see) the river swishing over a weir, like the berm part of the flood protection for the city.
At another molded, white head, just beyond, we have a choice of continuing to the Appalachian Trail footbridge that crosses the river and the railroad, or of looping back. To continue, follow along the berm to a discrete, but marked exit, right. We scramble along a rip-rap area — i.e. stones assembled to hold the bank, in places close to the tracks. We could then walk back along Massachusetts Avenue to Ashton Avenue.
Or we could return to the head (or if that was as far as we decided to go), descend from the berm to follow a paved road, part of the former North Adams sewage plant (the probable source of the concrete pipes). We pass a structure to catch the wind, left, and then pause at the Chime Chapel, a device the wind activates. Unfortunately the handles that would have allowed us to play our own tunes have been vandalized. We’re told the device is tuned to the key of A# minor. A trail to the north leads to a yoga platform in a sunny spot among birches.
Straight ahead, through more wooded area, a trail leads back to the suspension bridge. The trails are blazed blue. The white tree tags are left over from an inventory of all trees 12-inches or larger. We pass the bridge. The trail leads to a couple of picnic tables overlooking the river, but after climbing some steps we take a right turn over a bridge that crosses the canal and then leads us through a tunnel underneath the tracks. It’s wet, but Tourists has provided a wood walkway.
We’re in a courtyard behind the mill. Although mills have occupied the site since 1830, the present building is about 100 years old. We take the driveway to Massachusetts Avenue, turn left (west) and left on Ashton. After crossing the tracks and the river, we return to the parking area, having experienced art and nature — and a splash of history — along the Hoosic River.