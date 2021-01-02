You don’t always want to walk in the woods.
Sometimes it is worth exploring the life of fields, even or especially pastures that are no longer maintained. So here is a half-mile, nearly-flat walk in a field that is growing wild, in Great Barrington. A perfect New Year’s Day weekend or lunch hour retreat. Besides, this newly opened path has been hardened with gravel to make it accessible to a wheelchair.
Thomas and Palmer Brook forms near Butternut Ski Area, running more-or-less west until it joins the Housatonic. Route 23 east out of Great Barrington follows its course. To get to Berkshire Natural Resources Council’s 219-acre Thomas & Palmer Brook Reserve, turn east on 23 from Route 7. Trailhead parking is on the left, across from Koi Chinese Restaurant.
A kiosk at the trailhead displays a map and information about the natural history of the site. Pocket property maps are also available. Just beyond, a bridge crosses Thomas & Palmer Brook. Just beyond that, in a lowlands area, the trail splits to form a loop. Perhaps you choose to go counterclockwise.
The forested area is to the north of the trail. The field is pollinator-friendly, with goldenrod and milkweed. This, plus the edge of the woods, attracts butterflies and various field birds, according to BNRC’s notes, such as woodcock, blue-winged and chestnut-sided warblers, eastern towhee and purple finch—although you would have to look hard midwinter. You might see beaver activity near the brook.
Turning left, then, you begin to gain a bit of elevation, passing a striking pair of sugar maples and boulders. There is a bench for taking in the subdued scenery. The trail continues to rise to an old apple orchard. BNRC has been removing invasive species in this area. The apple trees are pretty well gone, as well. Wetlands and a pond lie to the northeast.
The trail swings to the east. Soon, an unmarked old woods road enters. Reportedly you can follow it for a couple miles to a high vantage point. Continuing on the gravel trail—or slightly off it—is another bench, with a view across the property and to the western hills.
As the trail bends again to complete the circle, you pass some scrap metal hidden in the undergrowth but also, a hay baler, sitting in the field where it once worked. A good reminder that the field was once productive in an agricultural way, while now it its existence benefits wildlife and soothes the human soul.
You return to the trail juncture, the bridge and the parking area.
Happy trails to you.