Walking is a multi-seasonal occupation, so why not go for a Valentine’s Day hike with your sweetie? (Observing COVID-19 precautions, of course.) If you don’t have a sweetie, I refer you to different Eagle departments, such as Dear Abby or Horoscopes by Holiday.
If you want to know where to walk, though, you’ve come to the right place. If walking in the snow seems daunting, there is a lightly-traveled, but plowed road near you. If you want to get into the woods, popular trails are often so packed down you can easily walk on them in boots, e.g. at Canoe Meadows or Kennedy Park. If icy, micro spikes are easy to slip over your boots. Poles are always an additional help. Remember, less snow at lower elevations.
If you want to get off-road, into the woods and on less popular trails, skiing is a fine option. Or you can snowshoe. You can borrow them at The Clark for free (for use on Stone Hill) or rent or buy them at Notchview or from Berkshire Outfitters and the Arcadian Shop. There are just too many good options for getting out in the winter.
For instance, you could adventure 4 1/2 miles roundtrip to East Mountain to visit the Pinus rigidas. Really. Although it’s long been known that pitch pine has colonized the summits of Race Mountain and Mount Everett, near the Connecticut border, recently attention has turned to the examples of this relatively rare and ancient species on Pine Cobble and East Mountain on the Vermont border.
Trailhead parking is on Pine Cobble Road in Williamstown, east on North Hoosac Road from Cole Avenue. It is likely that the Pine Cobble Trail (1.7 miles) will be sufficiently packed enough that you won’t need snowshoes on that portion. Bring them anyway. The trail, blazed blue, follows along, but above Pine Cobble Road before swinging left and up.
It descends and curves. After some steeper climbing, including steps, the route flattens. A sign where the ’98 Trail enters indicates you have 0.8 miles to go to the overlook. Steeper and then a leveling before steeper again, past several resting rocks, the three-trunk-tree and a final stiff but short climb to the ridge. Right turn takes you to the rocky bluffs, with fine views of the Hoosac Valley, Greylock and the Greens.
The trail left, which you will take perhaps after visiting the overlook, is less traveled and probably will require the snowshoes. After all, you carried them all this way. A half mile of moderate elevation gain takes you to into the pine grove and the junction with the Appalachian Trail. The cleared areas you pass through were the result of a burn a generation ago. Even the soil burned, which is why all the rocks are exposed — and available for cairn construction.
Pitch pines have three long needles in a cluster. Generally they are outcompeted, requiring periodic burning to keep down larger trees that could shade them. They have hung on in habitats difficult for other species, such as acidic Taconic ridges. Unlike the pines in South County, these may have required fire to melt the pitch (resin) and release seeds. These may be rare dwarf pines, like some on Race and Everett, or it may be the harsh high altitude has stunted them. They have wonderfully grotesque shapes.
The highest clearing is often regarded as the summit of East Mountain, and sometimes inaccurately called Eph’s Lookout, but according to Williams College geoscientist Paul Karabinos, the second rocky ridge farther on is about 20 feet higher (2120 feet). And beyond that there’s an even higher elevation; and off the trail an elevation nearly 2,300 feet. Our route picks up the AT north, blazed white, and then takes the ’98, blazed blue, to the left.
You follow the ’98 gradually down, except for a steep stretch with boulders and steps to negotiate, 1.5 miles back to the Pine Cobble Trail, where you turn right, doff your snowshoes, and return 0.9 miles to parking. Will you ever think the same way about Pinus Rigida again?
Happy trails to you.