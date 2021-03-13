You might like to take a walk to Wire Bridge Farm to see the thermal springs. Your visit will be different from Dr. Robert Wicksman’s.
Although Wicksman finished his medical career as a radiologist, he was Williamstown’s first pediatrician. In 1949, his office visits cost $4; home visits $5 during the day and $6 at night. He earned that $6 on the stormy night he got the call to go to a farm across a suspension bridge over the Hoosic River from North Street, the closest access. The doctor diagnosed the family’s young son, who often swam in a Hoosic River badly polluted at the time, as having an illness so serious he had to be taken to the hospital immediately. There was no electricity at the farm, so the boy’s mother held a lantern while Dr. Wicksman carried her son across that swinging bridge to his car, parked by the road.
When a hurricane washed out the bridge, across which the farmer drove his milk truck to make deliveries, the Red Cross came up with the money to replace it, but the replacement has also washed out. The house no longer stands. The northern part of the 100-acre property, on the Vermont line, is still farmed, while Williams College maintains the southern part, as part of Hopkins Memorial Forest.
For a 3-mile walk, round trip, park in the Hopkins Memorial Forest lot. To get there, turn off Route 7 onto Bulkley Street just north of the center of town; up the hill and right on Northwest Hill Road, and soon left at Hopkins Forest.
Then walk back down the drive to turn left on Northwest Hill Road. Cross over Ford Glen Brook and turn right on an old road. A sign reads, “0.3 mile to Hoosic River Trail.” You follow downhill beside the brook until you see an old cabin that served a Boys Cub summer camp. The road continues straight but you bear left, with a mile to go to the farm.
After passing through the overgrown dooryard of the camp you start downhill again with some steps to aid you. You follow through a hardwood forest, with many maples and a few pines. A microburst felled a number of trees recently. As you leave a considerable gorge on your right, you begin to close in on the river. The unnatural sounds you hear may come from the town’s DPW yard, across the river, which you soon see.
You ease into a hemlock forest and now see a companion forest, owned by Steinerfilm, on the other side of the river, making this stretch the wildest portion of the Hoosic, which runs fast with streaks of green. Broad Brook enters across the way, although it is hard to pick out the tree-shrouded junction.
You cross a bridge before the trail moves away from the river to avoid a wet area, probably once a route of the river. The trail returns to the river before opening on the mowed field. The trail continues past a mound on the right, the house site.
Beyond it, bear left into the shrubby bushes that enclose the brook that departs from the tepid thermal spring, possibly the northernmost such spring in the Appalachians. If you follow up the brook, you can find the spring itself where it seeps out of the wooded hillside. (On the other side of Route 7 a spring at Sand Springs, a recreational pool and water bottling operation, maintains 72 degrees F.) The brook, with the watercress it nurtures, flows year around. It creates a fen, a marshy land with rare habitat, that runs all the way along the foot of Northwest Hill to the river.
Head across the field, staying north of the mound, to find, with some luck, the remains of the wire bridge. Much of it is at the bottom of the river, but steel beams form an inverted U to anchor one end. The bridge was suspended from the cables.
As you examine the remains of the wire bridge, think of Dr. Wicksman and his adventure on a dark and stormy night. A worn path follows the edge of the field for further views of the Hoosic.
Happy trails to you.