If poet Robert Frost was serious about farming in 1920, it’s surprising that he would have purchased his Shaftesbury, Vt. farm, a large portion of which is, well, under water. That farm, which he lived in until 1929, is now the site of the Robert Frost Stone House Museum, under the aegis of Bennington College. About half of the Robert Frost Trail passes over it.
The Frost Trail runs about two miles from the recreation area on Lake Paran in North Bennington, to the Frost house. To get to Lake Paran, take Route 67-A from Route 7 north of Bennington, past several factories and Powers’ Market, to a right on Houghton St. (just before 67-A ends), to a right on Recreation Lane, where there is ample parking. To get to the Frost house, take 7-A, also from the spaghetti intersection north of Bennington, before the “new” section of Route 7. After climbing a long hill, the house is on the left. Park immediately left upon entering the driveway.
In fact, when Frost returned from England and purchased the farm, with two books of poetry published, he had already made a reputation. Although he kept some cows and planted some apple trees in Shaftesbury, farming was secondary. He must have been drawn to the house, a 1769 structure of Dutch Colonial style. Most walkers will start from the Paran end of the trail; you, being literarily inclined, might want to start from the Frost end. A trail guide is available online.
You cross a field, through invasive honeysuckle on the blue-blazed trail and into a red pine forest Frost planted. The trees have that evenly-spaced, plantation look. You cross over an earthen dam the poet constructed to enable his cows to move from one pasture to another. The trail is rough and wet in places. Soon, by looking left, you can see how wet Frost’s wetlands, associated with Paran Creek.
You enter an open field, no longer on Frost land. In fact, you seem to be crossing a neighboring farm, but the Fund for North Bennington, Inc. owns the land under the trail. You descend, beneath some cliffs that form the Paran Creek valley.
More cleared land and then another descent to the bridge, about a mile in, across Paran Creek. A good bridge, with benches to enjoy the moving waters of the creek. The words to Frost’s “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,” written while he was living in the house in Vermont — as were most of the poems in the book he called “New Hampshire” — appear on a plaque on the bridge. Frost appreciated contraries. In fact, he wrote the poem on his dining room table on a hot June morning.
After crossing the bridge, open land provides views south to the Berkshire hills and east to the Greens. You are now paralleling the creek. On the return, you might want to take the Shore Trail, which is closer to the water. Your trail descends from a short hill, with more views, including the lake. Continue following along the lake, on a wooded route to the beach area.
“Whose woods these are I think I know,” Frost begins “Stopping by Woods,” as he watches them fill up with snow. The trail itself is far from smooth. Rather than the “lovely, dark and deep” woods the poem describes, most of the woods through which the trail passes are scrubby second growth, the understory laden with invasive plants. Views of the lake and its hilly setting are fine, however; and the association with the poet adds considerably.