Hiking and walking know no seasons; they are year-around activities. An adjustment that makes that possible is to confine activities to lower elevations during snowy and cold times. That opens the way, of course, to pushing the season, such as a nine-mile roundtrip on Mount Greylock in early April, when the sky was so blue and the air so clear it required a 2,187-foot elevation gain to the summit to take it all in.
Those early April days were warm, but starting out from the junction of Notch and Reservoir roads well before 8 a.m., required a winter jacket and warm cap; a good thing as it turned out. One of the advantages of pushing the season is climbing with the leaves off the trees, which enables seeing into the woods. Following along the old road revealed views of North Adams’ Notch Reservoir usually unattainable. Furthermore, in the particularly dry start of the month, there was scant water on the trail.
The old road rises gently to the clearing that once served as a log landing; then more steeply, with portions cobbled. Lower down, culverts funnel water off the trail. Farther up, at a rocky outcrop, water flows across the trail. Above that, snowmobilers have built bridges, which are in various states of repair. Most of the way up the trail/old road is on North Adams watershed land, where it is not blazed, although the state Department of Conservation and Recreation maintains it. Now it’s blazed blue. I was climbing faster than Notch Brook climbs, yet eventually I descended just a short stretch to cross the brook. How can that be? After that, I climbed steeply to the notch between Ragged and Greylock. Bare branches revealed that a stone wall, hardly noticeable normally, ascends the mountain on the Greylock side.
Winter storms had dropped some trees across the trail, an inconvenience to those who hike before the trail crews have been out. I traversed a level portion in bright, warm sun to the intersection where the old road goes straight, down to Adams, while I turned right, uphill, past the Bellows Pipe shelter. I was now on a ski trail, a companion to the Thunderbolt. The Thunderbolt Ski Runners, no doubt, had widened the Bellows Pipe Ski Trail, hacking down the brush. The trail underwent a series of steep switchbacks, beginning to pick up snow and ice packed by skiers and therefore lasting longer. Leaving sheltered areas, I began to feel the wind.
At last the Appalachian Trail, blazed white, joined from the right and then the Thunderbolt Trail, from the left. The snow and ice were hard, but the trail still offered dry routes on the edges. I began to hear a rumbling sound, like that of an engine under a heavy load. I wondered if the state was plowing the remains of the snow off Summit Road.
Yet when I puffed my way to the Summit Road crossing, it was perfectly dry. The roaring remained a mystery, increasing as I cautiously made an icy way past the ski shelter and took a tour around the tower. A quick tour as it turned out because the wind was strong and cold. No ice on the tower, no snow blanketing the shuttered Bascom Lodge. I followed the direction of the loud noise. The deep engine sound turned out to be the wind blowing through the guy wires and braces of the broadcast tower.
I retreated to the ski shelter, for which I was grateful, to ingest a sandwich and water. I took some photographs from that point, somewhat sheltered from the wind. The first descent on packed snow and ice to the road was tricky; lower down the sun had softened the snow enough to improve footing. Sweltering in my winter gear about halfway down, I ran into a climber in shorts and a T-shirt. He asked if this was the way to the summit. I said yes but warned him about the cold wind. He continued, undaunted —pushing the season by climbing high, early.
To get to the Bellows Pipe Trail, take Notch Road south from Route 2 in North Adams. Take the hard left to stay on Notch at the reservoir where Pattison Road enters. There is limited parking at the junction with Reservoir Road and considerable parking a bit farther up Notch Road at the Mount Greylock State Reservation gate.