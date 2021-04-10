One of the pleasures of hiking in Berkshire County is encountering traces of previous human uses of the land before the forests grew back in. Here a stone wall, there a cellar hole or an apple tree hint at previous farming and families. Industrial relics are less frequent — but plentiful at the Becket Quarry.
Engines, winches, vehicles, even buildings are rusting in peace just where they were left on one fine day in the 1960s when the business shut down. These include the guy derrick that rises from a site nearly 200 feet above the base of the quarry pit, complete with all the cables appertaining thereto. Visiting the Becket quarry is not a matter of observing an historic scrap heap, however; there is a self-guided tour of the relics and seven miles of woodland trails. The water that laps at the gaping cliffs has created a lovely, deep pond.
To get there, at the intersection of Routes 20 and 8 North in Becket turn south onto Bonny Rigg Hill Road. At a four-way intersection, turn left on Quarry Road. Signs and parking are on the right. Go too far and a painted arrow will direct you back. In season, you may be charged $10 for parking. Signs forbid swimming, diving, coolers, alcohol and boom boxes, which suggests that a lot of the traffic ends up by the pond. More than a dozen people have been killed diving off those cliffs.
The Chester-Hudson company mined granite for gravestones and monuments for nearly 100 years. Although the stone was hauled to Chester to be finished, a few polished samples are spread about the property. The Becket Land Trust, formed in 1991, purchased the quarry site in 1999 to prevent it being re-opened to supply stone for Boston’s Central Artery Tunnel. The popularity of the site has proved to be too much of a burden for volunteer members of a land trust. So now the Trust is on the way to raising a $200,000 stewardship fund to entice the Trustees of Reservations to take over the 320 acres.
From parking, walk along the gravel road about one-third of a mile, past high piles of discarded stone, to a nexus of trails, signs and metal. You will probably want to visit first the guy derrick site, which overlooks the quarry. Therefore, bear right, past rail grades. The overlook is dramatic — and unprotected, so corral pets and small children. The land trust has installed a utility pole to replace the original mast. The cables are all there, so you can get an idea of how the rig worked. Granite weighs 169 pounds per cubic foot; you would not want to have been below when the derrick was hauling blocks of stone from deep in the quarry.
It is possible to find your way from the guy derrick directly to the Founders Loop, a recommended trail through a northern hardwood forest. If uncertain, though, it might be best to retrace your steps to the nexus, where the start of the Loop (more of a lariat) is plainly marked and blazed with blue diamonds. (White diamonds direct you back to parking.) The Directors Loop introduces you to the trail terrain, some on old roads for easy going and some requiring navigating over stones. Another trail from the nexus takes you to the quarry pond at a lower elevation.
Walking in from parking, checking out the derrick with the view of the pond and tracing the Directors Trail is about 1.5 miles round trip. Add ample time for investigating the intriguing relics, including the gasoline engine still sporting a crank. Color-coded trails in the woodlands branch off the Directors Trail. Trail maps, including a closeup of points of interest in and around the quarry, are available on-site in season or may be downloaded from the Becket Land Trust website.
For those who like their walks spiced with industrial history, it couldn’t be much more palpable than those cables, railroad tracks and blocks of stone. Happy trails to you.