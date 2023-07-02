WEST LEBANON, N.Y. — After two straight weeks of rainouts, it was all heat and dust on Saturday, July 1, but that didn't stop dozens of racers and hundreds of eager fans from flocking to the Lebanon Valley Speedway.
Fireworks and fun at Lebanon Valley Speedway on Saturday
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.