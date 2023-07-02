<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Fireworks and fun at Lebanon Valley Speedway on Saturday

Olden Dwyer wins

Olden Dwyer celebrates winning the DIRTcar 358-Modified Main Event with his daughter, his first win of the 2023 season. 

 JESSE KOLODKIN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

WEST LEBANON, N.Y. — After two straight weeks of rainouts, it was all heat and dust on Saturday, July 1, but that didn't stop dozens of racers and hundreds of eager fans from flocking to the Lebanon Valley Speedway. 

Girl with flag

A fan waves her own checkered flag as the racers come across the spectator portion of the track. 

Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin. 

