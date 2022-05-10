NORTH ADAMS — Holding on to a one run lead in the last of the seventh inning, Lee left-hander Mike Naventi breathed a sigh of relief as he threw to first on a comebacker for the final out in a 4-3 win over Drury Thursday at Joe Wolfe Field.
“Yeah, up until the end there I have to say I was a little nervous,” the Wildcats' starter said after surviving over three times through a solid Blue Devils lineup while throwing 112 pitches. “But it felt good, and it was a good win for us.”
Lee put together a three-run inning in the sixth. With two down, Ben Kelly’s line drive base hit to right drove in Tyler Bartini and Naventi with the tying and go-ahead runs.
“It was a big win after a tough stretch for us,” Lee coach Tim Shepardson said as his club broke a 10-game losing streak.
Drury fell to 7-8 on the campaign.
“We know what we need to do to win, and if we get to seven runs, we play good defense and we make good pitches we give ourselves a chance to win every time,” Drury coach Robert Jutras said. “We made too many mistakes defensively, so even though we were great off the mound (5 2/3 innings from Noah Miller and 1 1/3 from Nick Lescarbeau) we know that we don’t win if we’re making mistakes. And they were routine plays. We need to clean it up and we need to get back after it.”
Shepardson noted the club is coming off a series of close games where they have been on the losing end, including a 2-0 defeat last game out against Mahar Regional where his team scratched together just three hits.
“This was a welcome victory after a very tough stretch,” he said.
Lee survived committing three costly errors on the day as shoddy defense led to the Devils' first run. The infield misplayed a bloop hit to right by Drury’s Nick Lescarbeau, turning it into a double. Lescarbeau scored on an error with two outs. Drury struck again as Lescarbeau doubled again (this time a solid shot) and was in turn doubled home by Hunter Marceau who laced a gapper to left.
Lee scored a single run in the second as Aaron Armstrong lined a base hit with two outs. Lee tallied an unearned run when Hayden Siok followed with a single coupled with a fielding error.
Drury, though, stretched its lead to 3-1 in the fifth. Anthony Pettengill crushed a one-out triple to center eluding the tag at third on a close play. Ben Moulton followed by legging out an infield single scoring Pettengill.
With Miller cruising along with zero earned runs and just 50 pitches thrown through five, Lee opened the sixth with a pair of base hits, a shot through the left side of the infield by Bartini and an opposite-field flair by Naventi. Hayden Siok delivered an RBI via a groundout and Kelly rounded out the scoring with a clutch base hit, with Lescarbeau entering in relief of Miller. Kelly was gunned down stealing on a throw by catcher Logan Davis to end the rally.
Naventi, with seven strikeouts over the complete game effort, executed a 1-2-3 seventh inning to earn his first win.
Marceau had two hits for Drury on the day.
Lee’s Gabe Lassor recorded a single and a double in the leadoff spot.