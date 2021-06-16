Wildcats, Mounties and Spartans will all compete in the 2021 Western Massachusetts Division III tournament.

Playoff tennis is officially back in Berkshire County after completing missing the 2020 spring season. The names may have changed, but these schools are continuing the tradition of deep playoff runs.

Teams can chose to opt-out of the tournament and all brackets aren't official until Thursday, but one boys team and three girls teams are looking to make a postseason run.

The Lee boys are back in the tournament after falling to Belchertown in the championship match back in 2019. The Wildcats, featuring a nearly identical roster, enter the 2021 tournament after a perfect 8-0 regular season.

Lee will start, and end, its tournament run in the D-III championship game. Only three teams opted in and No. 2 Belchertown will host No. 3 Sabis on Monday. The Wildcats will host the winner of that game on June. 23 for all the marbles.

Three local teams are competing in the girls tournament and Mount Greylock earned the county's top seed with a record of 7-1. The No. 3 Mounties earned a bye in the first round of the tournament and will play sixth-seeded St. Mary's in the quarterfinals on Friday. The match will take place at Williams College and is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.

The Wildcats, with a record of 5-1, will look to defend their crown as Western Mass. champs as the tournament's fourth seed. Lee earned a bye in the first round and is playing No. 5 Frontier on Friday.

Monument Mountain is Berkshire County's final team to book their spot in the dance. The ninth-seeded Spartans (3-4) will play No. 8 Palmer on Friday. The winner of the first-round showdown will face top-seeded Pope Francis (11-0) on Monday.

Two-straight wins by the Spartans, and a win by Lee, would create a Berkshire County battle in the semifinals. Mount Greylock, though, is on the other side of the bracket and would only face a county opponent in the tournament's final match.

Full brackets and schedules can be found at MIAA.net.