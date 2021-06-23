LEE — The Wildcats entered the Western Massachusetts Division III tennis championship on a seven-match winning streak. The Orioles, though, refused to let the spell stretch to eight.
The boys from Belchertown hoisted the 2021 trophy after defeating Lee 5-0 on Wednesday.
"They did a good job keeping the ball in and I kept whamming it out," Lee senior Chris Petrescu said of his match against Benjamin Schrenzel in first singles. "I couldn't get my mindset right.
"I came up short, but that is okay knowing I gave it my all."
Chris Petrescu, along with his brother Matt Petrescu in second singles, were the last Wildcats on the court.
Chris Petrescu forced a second-set tie breaker before falling to Schrenzel. Matt Petrescu battled with Thomas Vinagre in a match that went the distance — and then some. After taking the second set 6-3, the third set saw 24 points, but Vinagre was on the winning side of the 6-4, 3-6, 13-11 match.
The Wildcats, who finished as Western Mass. runner-ups in 2019, featured five of the team's seven starters from the last tournament run.
"It's surprising," Chris Petrescu said of the team's continuity, despite the gap-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I had no idea everyone would come back and I am glad they did."
The 2020-2021 school year was loaded with challenges, but the boys from Lee kept pushing toward the finish line.
Because of that, the Lee senior said that perseverance is the best way to describe the Western Mass. D-III silver medalists.
"We went through some tough times with COVID and didn't know what was going to happen," Chris Petrescu said. "Luckily, we had some spring sports and we made it here."