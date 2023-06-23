Lee Community Tennis Association announces summer programs

LEE — The Lee Community Tennis Association is returning in full force this summer with a series of youth and adult programs.
The CTA will run its programs in Lee, Lenox and Pittsfield, but invites prospective players from anywhere to join up. All ability levels and ages are welcome with the Lee CTA, and there are full and partial scholarships available at the youth level.
Monica Herman has been brought on as the director of youth tennis. Herman recently led the Lenox High School girls to the MIAA Final Four. She'll be joined by four other coaches including recent high school standouts Kat Butler of Miss Hall's, Alex Fuster of Lenox and Shaelynn Kelly and Sophie Herman of Lee.
There is an optional annual membership for $50, with includes a 30-percent discount on youth programs and adult instruction and reduced court fees for the red clay courts at Greenock Country Club. There are also multi-week contracts for Greenock with fees beginning at $120 for five weeks of two-hour weekly time slots.
The instructional programs for youth aged five to 18 begin on Monday at the Lenox Community Center. That runs Monday through Thursday, and then Wednesday through Friday for the week of July 4. Those instructional programs will also run at Lee High School from Monday to Thursday the weeks of July 10, 17, 31 and Aug. 8.
Pre-tennis aged five to seven years old will play from 9 to 10 a.m. with a fee of $50. The 10-and-under players will go from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with a fee of $75. Teen tennis for those 11-and-up play from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a fee of $75.
There are competitive youth programs as well, with play on Tuesdays and Thursdays, running from June 27 through Aug. 3. Monica Herman will coach the 14-and-under competitive program with practices and matches from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Lee High.
The 18-and-under junior program is for high school players and runs those same six weeks from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Longtime tennis coach Rich Butler will run that program for four weeks at Lee and the two weeks at Herberg Middle School.
The competitive programs are $145 for Lee CTA members and $180 for guests. Scholarships are available and registration is ongoing.
There is a parent/child tournament scheduled for July 12 at 5 p.m. at Lee High.
"This is a fun round robin doubles tennis tournament for youth ages seven and up with a parent/guardian," reads a release. "Matches will be based on levels rather than ages. Registration is first come first serve with a maximum of 12 pairings. $17.50 members, $25 guests."
Adult programs will run primarily at Greenock, and several adult clinics are scheduled as well.
World Team Tennis will run on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lee High. Registration is ongoing throughout summer, $17 for members, $15 for guests.
Coach DeWitt Thomson will run a Practice and Compete program starting Mondy at 9 a.m. at Greenock. That runs for six weeks with nine hours of coaching and competition. Fee is $100 for members, $145 for guests.
Tennis and Cocktails begins Wednesday, June 28 and runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. through mid-October at Greenoc, with fee of $64 for members, $80 for guests.
The Tennis Rejuvenation program coached by Canyon Ranch's Dan Herbst will be at Greenock on Fridays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. It runs for six weeks, fee of $100 for members, $145 for guests.
Tennis mixers and other special events are in the works as well this summer. Register for free at the Lee CTA website to receive notifications.
The Lee CTA has also hired Nicole Illingworth as a Marketing and Communications Intern.
"Nicole is a native Spanish speaker from Ecuador and has worked hard on community outreach in her native Spanish language. She created an eye-catching poster, ad and flier in Spanish, to help attract more immigrant families in the area to tennis and the Lee CTA," per a release. Her team distributed the flier and ad in partnership with lots of other non-profits in the community such as Volunteers in Medicine, Berkshire Immigration Center, Elizabeth Freeman Center, Multicultural Bridge, Latinas413, Railroad Street Youth Project and many more. Nicole is one of the star players of the Lenox High School Girls Tennis team, that won the Western Massachusetts Championship and went to the State MIAA Semifinals. Nicole played first doubles all season with her eighth grade doubles partner, Katie Shove. Nicole is a rising senior and will be a captain next season."
The Lee CTA is a non-profit MA corporation, registered with the MA Attorney General and Secretary of State. Donations are welcome and are tax-deductible.
For more information or to register or make a donation visit leecta.com or send email to info@leecta.com or call 413-243-3240.