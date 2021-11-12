LEE — Both teams were perfect through their first two rounds of the MIAA state Division V volleyball tournament. Something had to give.
The fourth-seeded Lee Wildcats hadn't dropped a set in two matches in the tournament, but neither had No. 5 Bourne. The Canalmen (or Lady Canalmen, take your pick) rallied back from a five-point deficit to win the first set, and went on to take the next two, sweeping the Wildcats 3-0 Friday night. The set scores were 25-20, 26-24, 25-18.
After dropping the first two sets, the Wildcats refused to go quietly in the third. Lee had come back from an 8-4 deficit to take a 14-10 lead. The two teams traded leads until the visitors scored the final eight points to claim Set No. 3 and the match.
"I think we've made a ton of accomplishments this year," Lee outside hitter Lizzy Brown said. "We worked really well together, and we fought hard to get here."
The Wildcats beat Fellowship Christian Academy and Millis in identical 3-0 shutouts on Coach C Court in Lee to reach the Round of 8. With the new state tournament format, the Wildcats had never seen either team they beat in the D-V field.
"We worked really hard all through the season. We earned a high seed. We were happy to have so many home games, and we play our best volleyball in here," Lee coach Julia Warner said. "It was an experience. We learn from it and we move on."
With the win, Bourne moves onto the Final Four, which will be played on Tuesday at Chicopee Comp. Bourne will play Cinderella Paulo Friere in the 4:30 p.m. opener. Paulo Friere, the 17th-seeded team, had upset top-seeded Hopedale in the Round of 16. The second match on Tuesday will feature 14th-seeded Mount Greylock and No. 2 Frontier. That will start at 6:30.
The Wildcats were led by Brown's 16 kills and 12 digs. Makayla Schuerer had 22 assists, 20 digs and three aces, while Rachel Wendling had five aces and 15 digs.
"It's all just a mental game," Bourne coach David Moore said after his team posed with the Final Four banner. "Up and down, you see both sides going through it. We struggled with some service receive options and getting a little frazzled. But [Lee] played a good match."
After dropping the first set, the Wildcats fell behind 23-18 in the second set, when Warner called time out. Out of the time out, Brown registered a kill and the Wildcats ran off six straight points to take a 24-23 lead. A serve that went long tied the set at 24, and Bourne's Quinn Hawkes and Elena Timo both found openings in the Lee defense for points 25 and 26.
"That they've got to leave it all out there. They have to leave it all out on the court," said Warner, when asked what the message was going into the third set. "Play their hearts out, and they did."
The Wildcats used an 8-1 burst to turn a four-point deficit into a 12-9 lead, which forced Moore to call a time out.
With Lee up 16-13, Bourne got a point on a long service. It was the first of four-straight points and Warner called another time out.
The Wildcats responded with two points, but leading 18-17, they did not score again. With Kendall Fortune serving, Bourne scored seven points. On the final rally, libero Delaney Jensen bumped the ball to Fortune, who set up Emma Undzis for the kill that sent the visitors into the Final Four.
When the dust had settled, the Lee coach lamented some self-inflicted wounds that hurt the team's performance.
"It was all on us. It was our unforced errors," she said. "We just gave too many points away. You can't win a game if you give more away than they do. Too many unforced errors. We were passing well. We were hitting well, but too many serves and hits out. We kind of beat ourselves up a little bit."
Warner and the Wildcats walked off with their heads held high. The Bourne coach, however, said his squad might have had a more difficult time if Lee outside hitter Kylie Joyce had played.
"I think they were down a player, an outside hitter, and that was a real difference-maker," said Moore. "I think if they had another outside attacker it would have been much closer."
"We had a freshman, Karalynn Hopkins, who stepped up. Not just stepped up, but stepped up and some," said Warner. "I'm proud of the effort that they put in."